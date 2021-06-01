Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in July 2021

We’re still weeks away from July, but we’ve already got a small peak at the list of movies and TV shows that are going to be leaving Netflix UK soon. We’ll be posting regular updates throughout the month as we learn more about the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in July 2021.

In case you missed it, here’s our ongoing preview for what’s coming to Netflix UK in June 2021.

We’ve also kept track of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June 2021.

Please Note: This list is not the complete list, more titles will be added below throughout June and July 2021. Ensure to bookmark this page for regular updates.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on July 1st, 2021:

Are You Human? (1 Season)

The Asterisk War (1 Season)

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1 Season)

The Code (1 Season)

Descendants of the Sun (1 Season)

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (1 Season)

Extras (2 Seasons)

Fawlty Towers (2 Seasons)

Fight My Way (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (1 Season)

Good Manager (1 Season)

Harry Enfield and Chums (2 Seasons)

Harry Enfield Presents (1 Season)

Hit the Top (1 Season)

The Job Lot (3 Seasons)

La La Land (2016)

Mrs. Lowry & Sons (2019)

My Golden Life (1 Season)

Parade’s End (1 Season)

Queen for Seven Days (1 Season)

Radio Romance (1 Season)

School 2017 (1 Season)

Stone Age (1 Season)

Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (2 Seasons)

Wallander (4 Seasons)

Walliams & Friend (1 Season)

White Collar (6 Seasons)

Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

What movies and TV shows are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix UK in July 2021? Let us know in the comments below!