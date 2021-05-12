‘Portlandia’ Set to Leave Netflix (Again) in June 2021

Portlandia is set to leave Netflix in full again in the United States in June 2021 after the last removal scare back in September 2019 when the series was due to expire.

Set in Portland, Oregan, the comedy sketch show from Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel is a fan favorite with it originally airing between 2011 and 2018 on IFC.

It was August two years ago when we last saw a removal date spring onto the Portlandia Netflix page which stated that the show was due to expire on September 24th. 5 seasons were removed before being quickly re-added a day later.

Now, a removal date is once again showing with the entire Portlandia collection consisting of 77 episodes across 8 seasons are showing to expire on June 11th with the last full day to watch being June 10th, 2021.

Since the last time the show was due to be removed, the series has arrived in full on AMC+, the streaming service ran by the parent company of IFC and that’s where we suspect the show will remain exclusively should Netflix actually lose the license to Portlandia this time around.

IFC series have been slowly departing the United States over the past few years as contracts expire as recently demonstrated the actual removal of Comedy Bang! Bang! which also had a removal scare before eventually departing last August.

Documentary Now! remains on Netflix as does a number of other IFC series.

June 2021 is also set to see the removal of another high-profile series in the form of Hannibal which leaves slightly earlier in the month compared with Portlandia. Keep our June 2021 removal list bookmarked for removal news as and when we get it.

Will you miss Portlandia should it be removed in full in June 2021? Let us know in the comments.