‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ Set to Leave Netflix (again) in August 2020

Comedy Bang! Bang! is currently set to leave Netflix for the second time in the US for 2020. The excellent podcast turned talk show is due to leave Netflix in the United States on August 1st, 2020.

The popular podcast TV series hosted by Scott Aukerman ran between 2012 and 2016 and featured huge guests from the comedy world including Jon Hamm, Eric Andre, Ty Burrell, Mark Duplass, Michael Sheen, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Seth Rogen, and countless more stars.

Five seasons currently reside on Netflix with 110 episodes in total set to leave Netflix on August 1st. That represents close to 40 hours of content leaving the service.

Only Netflix US carries Comedy Bang! Bang! so, therefore, will be the only region to see it removed. This also pretty much rules out the probability of the series dropping on any other Netflix region.

We have been expecting IFC’s output on Netflix to slowly start departing from Netflix. Seasons 1-4 of Maron, for example, was removed from Netflix back in January of this year.

As we mentioned, this isn’t the first time Comedy Bang! Bang! has been set to leave this year. It was originally due to leave on June 1st, 2020 and for a day it was removed. It returned on J

Where will Comedy Bang! Bang! stream after it leaves Netflix?

No new home is lined up for Comedy Bang! Bang! yet. If it goes the way of Maron, the only way you’ll be able to watch is either live via IFC or through video-on-demand services.

The only good news is that plenty of clips from the show can be found on YouTube with a specific playlist with best-of clips too.

It’s been a big year for removals particularly when it comes to comedy. Friends kickstarted the year leaving on January 1st, Cheers and The Andy Griffith Show was just recently removed and The Office, Parks and Recreation and potentially That 70s Show are on the chopping block for the remainder of 2020 too.

Will you miss Comedy Bang! Bang! if and when it does leave Netflix on August 1st, 2020? Let us know in the comments.

Please note: Netflix removal dates are subject to change.