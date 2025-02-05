‘Shameless’ To Leave Netflix Beginning in 2025 and Into 2026

Shameless has now been streaming in full on Netflix for several years, and as we hinted several years ago, its time on the streamer is soon ending. Starting in March 2025, the show will slowly begin to leave Netflix in all the regions in which it is currently streaming. Netflix Canada is the first to see the show leave, but when will Shameless depart in other countries? Here’s the rundown.

The US remake of the black comedy series, which aired on Showtime for a staggering 134 episodes across eleven seasons, was incredibly popular throughout its run on the cable network. It featured an ensemble cast that included William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White.

As always with removal dates, we must stress that Netflix can renew this show’s license. However, the dates below are not final and are subject to change. That said, licensed shows of this nature generally leave when scheduled.

Given the viewership of the show, as revealed by the Netflix Engagement Reports, it would be wise for Netflix to try to keep the show in some form. Between January 2023 and June 2024, the show picked up a staggering 1.362 billion hours watched on Netflix, equating to 125.20 million views. In the first half of 2024, the first season was ranked as the 298th most-watched series.

For the most part, the series is leaving Netflix precisely three years after the eleventh and final season was added (with the US being the exception). Given that most regions got new seasons of Shameless at different intervals, the show will leave Netflix in waves. That’s not the case with Netflix Canada, however, which is scheduled to lose Seasons 1-11 on March 6th, 2025, which is three years

When will Shameless leave Netflix in the United States?

Thankfully, those in the United States will be the last to see the show leave, even though it was the first to get new season drops. Unlike other regions, the US keeps the show for five years following that final season addition. The eleventh and final season dropped on Netflix US on October 11th, 2021, so the series won’t leave until October 11th, 2026.

When Shameless will leave Netflix in other regions?

Finally, let’s run through some other regions and when they’re expected to see all of Shameless leaving in the next year or so.

Netflix Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and most other European regions and Asian territories will see the series leave on July 16th, 2025

Netflix UK will see all seasons leave on September 1st, 2025

Netflix Australia will see the series leave on March 17th, 2026

Are you disappointed to see Shameless leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.