‘Uncut Gems’ Leaving Netflix in May 2022

Uncut Gems (or Uncut Jahms as it’s been referred to recently) will soon be making its departure from Netflix in the United States. Usually, we don’t report on individual move departures (we’d be writing all day) but given the significance of Uncut Gems on Netflix, we thought we’d make an exception.

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie directs this intense thriller about a New York City jeweler who is in over his head. Adam Sandler plays the main role and is largely considered to be one of the best roles in his career.

The movie is significant to Netflix given that Netflix holds the exclusive international rights to the movie while it got a limited theatrical release in the United States in late 2019.

Netflix internationally (all regions except the United States) received the movie on January 31st, 2020, and was one of the best movies to release exclusively on Netflix throughout 2020.

It was then added to Netflix in the US just a few months later on May 25th, 2020. Now we know that it was licensed to Netflix US for two years.

That’s why a removal notice is now showing on the movie for May 25th, 2022 although on the page itself Netflix displays a “Last day to watch” notice for May 24th instead.

It’s worth noting that Netflix didn’t include Uncut Gems in their official removals list for May 2022 but that’s not out of the ordinary given those lists often miss sometimes over 50% of the actual removals.

Will Uncut Gems leave Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States, the movie will be staying, at least for the short to medium term. Long-term we suspect A24 may eventually get the rights to the movie back, but for now, they’re with Netflix. As anyone who has followed our site for any period of time, just because something has Netflix Original branding on it, doesn’t mean it’s on Netflix forever.

A24 movies have been slowly departing Netflix US over the past few months as the contracts to their movie library on the service depart. If we rewind only a few years ago, there were over 50 A24 movies on Netflix. That’s because Netflix no longer has the first window deal with A24, that deal is instead with Showtime.

A24 is working on a slew of Netflix projects, however. The movie White Noise from Noah Baumbach is on the way to Netflix in 2022. Three series are also on the way in the form of Beef, Survival of the Thickest, and a Mohammed Amer comedy series.

