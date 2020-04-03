When will ‘Uncut Gems’ be on Netflix including the US?

Uncut Gems was one of the best movies of 2019. Period. The co-production with Netflix released in the US by A24 Pictures has finally got its global Netflix release scheduled finalized. When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix around the world? Let’s find out!

The Adam Sandler led drama sees him play the role of a New York City jeweler that gets in over his head after making a series of high-stakes bets. It’s one of Sandler’s most serious roles to date and is already pegged to do well at the Oscars.

Uncut Gems comes from the Safdie Brothers (Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie) who are known for their other big titles Good Time, Go Get Some Rosemary and The Black Balloon.

First and foremost, it’s important to distinguish the difference between this Adam Sandler movie and others in the past few years. A24 is releasing this movie as opposed to Netflix meaning it’s at A24’s discretion.

Why isn’t this movie covered by the Adam Sandler output deal?

Netflix has an output deal with Happy Maddison Productions which has so far either released or intended to release nine movies on Netflix. This movie is produced by Elara Pictures and IAC Films and simply cast Adam Sandler.

When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix outside of the United States?

It’s important to note that Netflix will absolutely carry Uncut Gems outside of the US. In September 2018, it was announced that Netflix would be carrying the movie internationally. It’s similar in the way Netflix has carried the likes of Warner Brothers Shaft internationally and more recently, After.

It’s technically a Netflix Original but as per our four types of Original list, it falls into the international distribution exclusivity corner.

Outside of the United States, every region got the full Uncut Gems on Netflix as of January 31st, 2020.

Now streaming: – The final EVER episodes of BoJack Horseman

– The final EVER episode of The Good Place

– Miss Americana (the Taylor Swift documentary)

– Uncut Gems

– The Stranger (new series from the mind of @HarlanCoben)

– Next in Fashion

When will Uncut Gems be on Netflix in the United States?

Uncut Gems releasing in the US has yet to be confirmed but using past examples, it’s likely Uncut Gems will come to Netflix in the US.

We were originally expecting the movie to come to Netflix in the US a couple years after its cinematic release as per other A24 titles.

However, on April 1st (but no joke here honest!) Netflix’s See What’s Next account revealed Uncut Gems will be headed to Netflix on May 25th, 2020.

Uncut Gems will be available on Netflix US starting May 25!

The good news is that untill then, another Safdie Brothers movie is scheduled for release on Netflix in the US in February 2020.

There you have it, when Uncut Gems will be on Netflix around the world.