May 2022 will be no different so let's take a look at what's leaving throughout the month.

The biggest removal announced for May 2022 is the departure of all six seasons of the Sony Television series that aired on The WB Dawson’s Creek. The show is leaving after 18 months on the platform and will be departing worldwide.

As always, we get word of removals around 30 days before their departure.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2022

Note: this list is only for those in the United States.

What’s Leaving Netflix on May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Dear John (2010)

First Knight (1995)

JFK: The Making of a President (2017)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Moneyball (2011)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snatch (2000)

Stripes (1981)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Town (2010)

The Whole Truth (2016)

