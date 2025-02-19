6 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in March 2025

Welcome to a quieter look ahead at all the Netflix Original titles scheduled to depart the streamer worldwide throughout March 2025. We’ve also got some leftover Netflix Originals that we’ve learned are leaving just before March, so we’ll touch on them, too.

If you missed our roundup of February 2025 Netflix Originals, you can recap all of those with the link provided. Black Lightning departed in international regions, and The Coldest Game, starring Bill Pullman, also departed. We also need to update you on our January post, given that Rita, which saw seasons 1-4 removed from Netflix on January 16th, was relicensed by the streamer. All seasons are now staying on Netflix through to at least August 2027.

Note: Not all these Netflix Originals are leaving Netflix in the United States, with some exclusively leaving Netflix in other regions. We’ll make a note about each circumstance below.

Unsolved (Tupac and Biggie)

Leaving Netflix: February 27th (in all remaining regions)

Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson, and Bokeem Woodbine headline this limited series, which was first released in 2018 and arrived on Netflix internationally as an Original title. It tells the dramatized real story of the investigations that took place following the deaths of rap icons Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Unsolved has already left Netflix in the United States, so this removal doesn’t apply to you. It will leave Netflix in all other regions, including the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as all regions in Asia and Latin America. If you intend to watch, you must do so on one of Netflix’s ad-free tiers, as it’s completely blocked otherwise.

Ravenous (2017)

Leaving Netflix: March 2nd (Globally)

In the mood for a zombie horror? You only have a couple of weeks to watch Ravenous, the 2017 film that comes from director Robin Aubert. Starring Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, and Charlotte St-Martin, the series sees a rural Quebec town ravaged by a new virus, and it’s down to a scrappy band of survivors to try their best and survive.

Rebellion (Limited Series)

Leaving Netflix: February 22nd / March 4th (globally excluding the US)

One of the hidden limited series gems on Netflix is this political Irish period drama series that’s set during World War I. Created by Colin Teevan, the series depicts three women and their families having to choose sides during the violent Rising revolt against British rule. It’s certainly a piece of history that’s not well-known and it’s beautifully told with excellent performances.

The series first appeared on Netflix in most regions in 2016, and now, nearly a decade later, it is slowly departing.

The removal is a little complicated for that one, so bear with me. For most people around the world, the five-part limited series will be leaving on February 22nd, 2025. The United Kingdom will see the title depart in early March on the fourth, and interestingly, the United States will keep the series for another year with an expiration date of February 22nd, 2026.

Meskina

Leaving Netflix: March 4th (in select regions)

One title that is leaving Netflix globally in March is Meskina, a Dutch rom-com that first released on Netflix back in 2021. Now, four years later, the movie is leaving the streamer. “Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her,” reads the official synopsis of the movie, which stars Maryam Hassouni, Nasrdin Dchar, and Vincent Banić.

Champions (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: March 8th (in select regions)

Mindy Kaling is about to have a big month on Netflix with the arrival of her new series, Running Point, scheduled to debut on Netflix globally in late February. However, we’re also seeing her one-and-done comedy series Champions leave Netflix in all the regions where it was added exclusively back in mid-2018.

Kaling co-created the series alongside Charlie Grandy, with the plot revolving around a washed-up high school jock having to meet and spend time with his son years after getting his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

Netflix in the United States is exempt from this departure as while it did license the show from NBC, it’s already been removed from the service there. Don’t feel like you’ve got off completely scott-free, though, as The Mindy Project will be leaving Netflix US on the first of the month.

Layla M.

Leaving Netflix: March 23rd

Another Dutch film set to leave Netflix globally in March is Layla M. This social issue drama is about a Muslim teen in Amsterdam who faces discrimination and goes through a period of self-discovery. Nora El Koussour, Ilias Addab, and Mohammed Azaay star. The movie first appeared on Netflix in 2016.

