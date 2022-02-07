’13: The Musical’ on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2022 is the highly anticipated film adaptation of the musical theatre production of 13: The Musical. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about 13: The Musical, including the plot, cast, trailers and Netflix release date.

13: The Musical is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy family musical and the adaptation of the Los Angeles theatre production of the same name with the music and lyrics written by Jason Robert Brown. The book was written by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

Directing the musical is Tamra Davis, who previously directed Billy Madison, and numerous episodes of television shows such as Dead to Me, Grey’s Anatomy, and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

There have been a total of five different productions of 13: The Musical, starting with Los Angeles in 2007, and most recently in 2019, Mexico. Most notably, the 2008 Broadway production was the professional debuts of future pop-star Ariana Grande, and actress Elizabeth Gillies, who would later star together in the teen-sitcom series Victorious.

When is 13: The Musical Netflix release date?

There is no confirmed release date for 13: The Musical, however, we do know that the musical will arrive sometime in 2022.

Given how long the movie has been in post-production, at the earliest we’d expect a Spring 2022 release date.

What is the plot of 13: The Musical?

The plot of 13: The Musical as sourced from IMDb Pro:

A 12-year-old NYC kid plans the ultimate Bar Mitzvah. However, those plans go awry when his parents reveal they are getting divorced and he has to move halfway across the country. With no friends and his parents not on speaking terms, how is he going to have the epic Bar Mitzvah he’s always dreamed of?

Who are the cast members of 13: The Musical?

Below are the confirmed cast members of 13: The Musical:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Evan Goldman Eli Golden Orange Is the New Black | The Wizard of Lies | Sneaky Pete Patrice Gabriella Uhl *Debuting in 13: The Musical* Rabbi Shapiro Josh Peck Mean Creek | Drake & Josh | The Wackness Molly Kayleigh Cerezo *Debuting in 13: The Musical* Cassie Shechinah Mpumlwana Blue’s Clues & You | Odd Squad | Rookie Blue Joel Goldman Peter Hermann United 93 | Philomena | Edge of Darkness Grandma Ruth Rhea Perlman Cheers | Matilda | Canadian Bacon Mom Debra Messing Will & Grace | The Wedding Date | Hollywood Ending Brett JD McCrary K.C. Undercover | Blunt Talk | Atom: The Misadventure Carlos Luke Islam The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | America’s Got Talent Lucy Frankie McNellis Honey Girls | Black-Ish Charlotte Khiyla Ayne Nightbooks | Work It | Ponysitters Club Malcolm Nolen Dubuc Schmigadoon! | Good Boys | Taking a Shot at Love Kendra Lindsay Blackwell David Makes Man | The Resident | The Change-Up Eddie Ramon Reed Just Roll with It

As far as we’re aware none of the original theatre cast members of the 2007 LA or the 2008 Broadway productions will be involved in the film adaptation.

What is the production status of 13: The Musical?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 07/02/2022)

The film has spent the last several months in post-production after filming was carried out between mid-June 2021 and late October 2021.

Locations used for filming were:

New York City, New York, USA

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Beeton, Ontario, Canada

Indiana, USA

What are the songs of 13: The Musical?

In total there are 18 songs in the soundtrack of 13: The Musical:

13/ Becoming a Man – Performed by Eli Golden

– Performed by Eli Golden The Lamest Place in the World – Performed by Gabriella Uhl

– Performed by Gabriella Uhl Hey Kendra – Performed by JD McCrary, Nolen Dubuc, Ramon Reed, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsey Blackwell

– Performed by JD McCrary, Nolen Dubuc, Ramon Reed, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsey Blackwell Get Me What I Need – Performed by Jonathan Lengel

– Performed by Jonathan Lengel Opportunity – Performed by Frankie McNellis

What It Means to Be a Friend – Performed by Gabriella Uhl

– Performed by Gabriella Uhl All Hail the Brain – Performed by Eli Golden

– Performed by Eli Golden Terminal Illness – Performed by Eli and Jonathan Lengel

– Performed by Eli and Jonathan Lengel Getting Ready – Eli Golden, Jonathan Lengel, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and JD McCrary

– Eli Golden, Jonathan Lengel, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and JD McCrary Any Minute – Performed by – Lindsey Blackwell, JD McCrary, Jonathan Lengel, and Gabriella Uhl

– Performed by – Lindsey Blackwell, JD McCrary, Jonathan Lengel, and Gabriella Uhl Good Enough – Performed by Gabrielle Uhl

– Performed by Gabrielle Uhl Being a Geek – Performed by Eli Golden and Josh Peck

– Performed by Eli Golden and Josh Peck Bad News – Performed by Ramon Reed and Nolen Dubuc

– Performed by Ramon Reed and Nolen Dubuc Tell Her – Performed by Eli Golden and Gabriella Uhl

– Performed by Eli Golden and Gabriella Uhl It Can’t Be True – Performed by Frankie McNellis, Kayleigh Cerezo, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Khiyla Aynne

– Performed by Frankie McNellis, Kayleigh Cerezo, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Khiyla Aynne If That’s What It Is – Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden

– Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden A Little More Homewor k – Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden

k – Performed by Jonathan Lengel, Gabriella Uhl, and Eli Golden Brand New You – Performed by Kayleigh Cerezo, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Khiyla Aynne

