5 Biggest ‘Stranger Things’ Reveals from the Duffer Brothers’ Happy Sad Confused Retrospective

The Duffer Brothers have been noticeably quiet in recent months. After the epic conclusion of Stranger Things on New Year’s Day and a media blitz like no other, they took a well-deserved step back. However, Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, promised a tell-all interview with the creators—and he certainly delivered. The hour-plus podcast is now available across all platforms, but what were the biggest takeaways?

Appearing at a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast in Los Angeles, the Duffer brothers sat down for an extensive, career-spanning retrospective. From shutting down massive internet rumors to revealing secrets about the ambiguous series finale, the creators didn’t hold back.

If you didn’t have time to listen to the full 70-minute interview, don’t worry. We’ve combed through the entire conversation to bring you the five biggest reveals from the Duffer Brothers. If you’re looking for intel on the future of Stranger Things, we’ve covered the small hints about the future spin-off here.

This interview was notably conducted outside of Netflix’s remit, hence the rather rushed update (with no actual new content) to Netflix’s TUDUM article featuring the creators to shamelessly capitalize on their brand-new appearance here. That site continues to be a headscratcher, but I digress…

Now onto the big things we learned!

1. Billy Crudup Was Almost Chief Hopper (Not Josh Brolin)

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than David Harbour rocking Chief Jim Hopper’s iconic hat, but Harbour wasn’t the first choice.

During the live show, Harbour actually sent in a surprise video question, noting the Hollywood legend that actors usually get their big break because they were the second or third choice. Harbour speculated that he was second in line behind Josh Brolin and demanded the Duffers finally reveal the truth.

The brothers laughed and quickly corrected the record: it wasn’t Josh Brolin. Their original top choice was actually The Morning Show star Billy Crudup. Crudup wasn’t doing much television at the time and ultimately passed on the project.

When Harbour eventually auditioned via a self-tape—performing a single take of the scene where Joyce says Will is missing, refusing to take his hat off, and promptly walking out of the room—the Duffers knew instantly they had found their Hopper.

2. The Controversial Kali Episode (207) Was NEVER a Backdoor Pilot

Every massive show has that one polarizing episode, and for Stranger Things, it’s Season 2, Episode 7 (“The Lost Sister”), where Eleven travels to Chicago to find Kali (Eight). For years, fans and critics have speculated that the standalone “bottle episode” was a failed backdoor pilot for a spin-off series.

Matt Duffer took the opportunity to finally set the record straight—and he didn’t mince words.

“Let me just clear up some bullshit out on the internet,” Duffer stated. “That was never designed as a spin-off shoot. That’s bullshit. That’s not true. That’s gross. We would not do that.”

The brothers admitted the episode’s pacing was a mistake on their end, noting they were too bogged down with writing and directing the final two episodes of the season. If they could do it over, they would have organically threaded Kali’s storyline throughout Season 2 rather than isolating it. However, the harsh reception actually emboldened them to take even bigger creative swings in Season 3 rather than playing it safe.

3. Steve Harrington’s Near-Death Scene Prompted the Show’s First-Ever Reshoots

The Duffers are notorious for planning out their shoots meticulously, to the point where they had never done a single reshoot in the history of Stranger Things—until the final season.

Fans collectively held their breath during Steve Harrington’s terrifying near-death fake-out on the tower. However, the creators revealed that the heart-stopping cut-to-black moment almost didn’t land. In the original edit, the sequence happened too quickly and was too dark to be impactful.

To fix it, the production team built a tiny, three-foot replica slab of the tower. They brought Joe Keery back for a half-day of reshoots just to film his slow-motion drop on the makeshift set, allowing the editors to milk the suspenseful moment for all it was worth.

The brothers also admitted they specifically wrote the scene to mess with the audience, knowing the internet was in a frenzy over the possibility of Steve dying, saying, “So some things are surprising, like the internet getting themselves into a frenzy over Joe dying… Steve dying… I don’t know if we normally would have done him almost falling off the tower. And so that’s like that is that was a little bit of that was us f*ing with the audience for sure, for sure. Which we don’t normally do but I was like, this is too long. This is a golden opportunity. You really want it? Yeah, we can’t pass up.”

4. David Harbour Hated the Title Stranger Things (And Sent a Massive Email About It)

It’s impossible to imagine the show being called anything else now, but Stranger Things was notoriously not the original title. For over a year of early development, the series was titled Montauk, reflecting its original Long Island setting.

When the creators decided to change the setting to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, they were suddenly left without a title. For months, the trades awkwardly referred to the show as the “Untitled Duffer Brothers Project,” which frustrated Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The Duffers joked that the running joke with the various reports was “Everyone’s like, who the fuck are the Duffer brothers?”

According to the Duffers, Sarandos eventually gave them a strict two-week deadline to pick a new name, promising them, “You’ll get used to it.”

They eventually settled on Stranger Things—but not everyone was a fan.

The brothers revealed that shortly after casting David Harbour—whom they barely knew at the time—the actor sent them a massive, rambling email detailing exactly how awful he thought the new title was. The Duffers joked that they should publish the email one day, though time (and record-breaking Netflix viewership) ultimately proved that Sarandos was right: everyone definitely got used to it.

5. The Truth Behind Eleven’s Fate and That “Heartbeat” Sound Effect

The series finale left fans with a massive, lingering question regarding Eleven’s ultimate sacrifice. When the show jumps forward 18 months in its epilogue, Mike tells his friends a story, insisting that Eleven is still alive out there.

When Horowitz polled the live audience on whether they believed Eleven survived, the crowd was split. Fascinatingly, the Duffers revealed that several of the core cast members—including Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo—have openly stated they don’t believe Eleven survived. The creators found this amusing, noting that while the actors might be skeptical, their characters absolutely believe she is alive.

As for the mysterious audio cue right before the 18-month time jump, which many fans interpreted as Eleven’s heartbeat?

“It is written in the script that it is supposed to sound like a heartbeat, but it’s actually just… a brick,” they revealed. “It’s just distorted. But yeah, you could interpret it as that. It was meant to be interpreted as that potentially.”

Will we ever get a definitive answer? Referencing David Chase’s famous 20-year silence on the ending of The Sopranos, the brothers joked they might finally reveal the truth two decades from now.

More Quick Hits & Behind-the-Scenes Trivia:

A24 and FX Rejected the Show: Before becoming a Netflix juggernaut, the Duffers faced brutal rejections. The one that hurt the most was FX, as the brothers had previously worked with them on Wayward Pines. They also pitched to indie-darling studio A24, who the Duffers said simply stared blankly at them because the brothers were “too nerdy” for their cool brand.

Before becoming a Netflix juggernaut, the Duffers faced brutal rejections. The one that hurt the most was FX, as the brothers had previously worked with them on Wayward Pines. They also pitched to indie-darling studio A24, who the Duffers said simply stared blankly at them because the brothers were “too nerdy” for their cool brand. Noah Schnapp’s Hilarious Safety Hazard: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) is notoriously clumsy on set. While filming a Season 5 scene on a relatively low electrical shed, the stunt team forced him to wear a safety wire because they genuinely didn’t trust him not to accidentally walk off the edge. Because he was wired, they had to wire Maya Hawke (Robin) as well, costing the production extra VFX money to paint the wires out!

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) is notoriously clumsy on set. While filming a Season 5 scene on a relatively low electrical shed, the stunt team forced him to wear a safety wire because they genuinely didn’t trust him not to accidentally walk off the edge. Because he was wired, they had to wire Maya Hawke (Robin) as well, costing the production extra VFX money to paint the wires out! Will and Mike’s Romance Was Never Planned: Addressing the segment of the fandom that hoped for a reciprocated romantic relationship between Will and Mike, the Duffers confirmed that it was “never in the cards.”

Addressing the segment of the fandom that hoped for a reciprocated romantic relationship between Will and Mike, the Duffers confirmed that it was “never in the cards.” Joe Keery Picked the Final Song: The younger cast members—specifically Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke—are huge music buffs who constantly pitched songs to the creators. It was actually Keery’s idea to close out the series with David Bowie’s “Heroes,” perfectly bookending the show’s earlier use of Peter Gabriel’s cover of the track.

The younger cast members—specifically Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke—are huge music buffs who constantly pitched songs to the creators. It was actually Keery’s idea to close out the series with David Bowie’s “Heroes,” perfectly bookending the show’s earlier use of Peter Gabriel’s cover of the track. Bands Begged for the “Kate Bush” Treatment: Following the explosive viral success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in Season 4, massive bands started offering their music to the show for free. The catch? They all wanted a heavily featured “push moment.” The Duffers turned them down, recognizing that trying to artificially manufacture another viral lightning-in-a-bottle moment would be a mistake.

Following the explosive viral success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in Season 4, massive bands started offering their music to the show for free. The catch? They all wanted a heavily featured “push moment.” The Duffers turned them down, recognizing that trying to artificially manufacture another viral lightning-in-a-bottle moment would be a mistake. Stolen Set Props: The Duffers’ production office is decorated with some of the show’s best props, including the Benny’s Burgers sign, the Palace Arcade sign, the Family Video sign, the yellow trashcan shield used by Dustin and Steve, and a massive, human-sized Eleven Funko Pop.

The Duffers’ production office is decorated with some of the show’s best props, including the Benny’s Burgers sign, the Palace Arcade sign, the Family Video sign, the yellow trashcan shield used by Dustin and Steve, and a massive, human-sized Eleven Funko Pop. The Real Scoops Ahoy Wedding: Remember when Joe Keery went viral for officiating a real-life wedding in his Scoops Ahoy uniform? He actually called the Duffers just two days before the ceremony begging for the real costume. Costume designer Amy Parris scrambled to track it down and get it to him in time.

What was your favorite reveal from the Duffer Brothers interview? Do you think Eleven survived the finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!