‘Messily Ever After (WT)’ Netflix K-Drama Romantic Comedy Film Starring Kim Min Ah: Filming Underway

A new Netflix rom-com, Messily Ever After (WT), goes into production in February 2026. Pachinko stars Kim Min Ha and Noh San Hyun will reunite for a brand new on-screen romance, and will be joined by Suid Game actor Roh Jae Won. Here’s everything we know so far about Messily Ever After (WT) on Netflix.

Messily Ever After (WT) (Previously reported titled with the title Starlight) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy film directed by Seo Jung Min (Let’s Eat) and produced by Spring Breeze Film Company.

What is the plot of Messily Ever After (WT)?

Netflix has released plot details for Messily Ever After (WT):

“Su-hyun (Kim Min-ha) and Hyun-tae (Noh Sang-hyun) first meet on an art school campus and fall in love at first sight. Even after a decade, they still love each other to death — and hate each other just as much — pulling all sorts of crazy stunts for the sake of love. Messily Ever After (WT) leans into the emotional whiplash of a long-term relationship, capturing the messy mix of loyalty, irritation, desire, and doubt that comes with truly knowing someone.”

Who are the cast members of Messily Ever After (WT)?

Kim Min Ha, Noh Sang Hyun, and Roh Jae Won are the lead cast members of Messily Ever After (WT).

Kim Min Ha has only starred in one Netflix drama, Typhoon Family, but she will also star in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Dead-End Job. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in Pachinko, Light Shop, and Not Alright But It’s Alright.

The character description of Su-Hyun is as follows:

“A perfectionist curator who keeps everything under control at work but finds herself losing her cool entirely when love and jealousy are involved”

Noh Sang Hyun recently starred in Netflix’s Genie, Make a Wish. He has also starred in Behind Every Star. Outside of Netflix, the actor has led K-dramas such as Soundtrack 2, 300-Year-Old Class of 2020, and We Are Peaceful Brothers.

The character description of Hyun-Tae is as follows:

“An installation artist and Su-hyun’s long-term partner. Passionate about his craft and unafraid to stand his ground, Hyun-tae brings a different kind of intensity to their relationship. “

Roh Jae Won has already starred in several Netflix K-dramas, and most recently as Nma Gyu, aka No. 124, in seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game. He previously starred in the Netflix series Can This Love Be Translated, A Killer Paradox, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and DP. He will also have a supporting role in the newest season of All of Us Are Dead.

What is the production status of Messily Ever After (WT)?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming was originally stated to begin in February, but after a delay, production officially began on Messily Ever After on May 12, 2026.

넷플릭스 오리지널 영화 <별짓> 5월 12일 크랭크업 pic.twitter.com/V14gfqqvTx — ‎ً (@ggonigone) May 13, 2026

When is Messily Ever After (WT) coming to Netflix?

With filming scheduled to end in May 2026, it’s unrealistic to expect a release in late 2026. We’d expect to see Messily Ever After (WT) on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching Messily Ever After (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!