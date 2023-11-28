‘A Man On The Inside’ Netflix Comedy Series: What We Know So Far

Michael Schur and Ted Danson are teaming up on a brand new comedy series, A Man on the Inside. The series is an adaptation of the Chilean documentary The Mole Agent. Here’s everything we know so far:

A Man on the Inside is created by Michael Schur, who has worked on such series as Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and The Office. Schur will serve the showrunner and writer for the series. This is the second major project Schur has had at Netflix following the short-lived Q-Force animation series. The Good Place was also a Netflix Original in all international territories.

A Man on the Inside, produced by Schur and Danson, was in a heated bidding war among streaming services, with Netflix ultimately winning. The series marks the first project from Schur’s new production company, Fremulon, which he launched after signing a multi-year overall deal with Universal Television.

Allison Jones is serving as casting director on the project. She’s notably cast some of the biggest comedies of our time, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Good Place, Veep, The Office, and, for Netflix, Space Force.

What’s the plot of A Man on the Inside?

The original Chilean documentary The Mole Agent tells the story of a PI, Rómulo, who hires an elderly man, Sergio, to go undercover in a nursing home in El Monte, Chile, to investigate a claim by the PI’s client that her mother had been mistreated by staff. While at the home, the man forges relationships with his residents and learns their secrets.

The documentary was directed by Maite Alberdi and received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2021. It also was selected as the Chilean entry for Best International Feature Film, making the shortlist in the category.

Netflix’s adaptation will be very much in the same vein. Here’s a brief logline for Netflix’s A Man on the Inside:

“Charles, a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.”

Another logline we’ve spotted effectively covers the same thing but adds a bit more context:

“A senior citizen is hired to go undercover at a nursing home in San Francisco to root out alleged criminal activity…”

Who is cast in A Man on the Inside?

Ted Danson has been announced to play Charles, the man who goes undercover in the nursing home. Danson’s most recent credits include The Good Place, for which he was nominated for an Emmy multiple times and that notably was working with Shur.

Other credits for the esteemed actor include The Orville, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Meyer, and more.

No other cast members have been announced just yet although we suspect we’ll hear more in either January or February 2024.

What’s the production status of A Man on the Inside?

The new series is currently in pre-production with the scripts being written and revised.

Casting for the series began soon after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in early November 2023 and we’re hearing that production is scheduled to kickstart on February 12th, 2024 and run for three and a bit months wrapping up in late May 2024.

It’ll be filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California.

How many episodes will there be in A Man on the Inside?

The Mole Agent has been confirmed to consist of eight episodes, with each lasting around 30 minutes.

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for A Man on the Inside, but considering its early development stage, we can probably expect a late 2024 or early 2025 release date.

Are you looking forward to watching A Man on the Inside on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!