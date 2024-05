‘Exploding Kittens’ Netflix Series: Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Among Netflix’s upcoming adult-animated series slate is Exploding Kittens, an adaptation of the hit card and video game franchise. Here’s a rundown of everything we know about the new animated series with the latest major update coming from the Netflix is a Joke festival following previous announcements at Geeked Week 2023.

As you may know, Exploding Kittens began as a Kickstarter campaign for a card game. After being funded, the sky was the limit, with a video game later released and a slew of other board games, too. The initial campaign remains the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history.

Netflix first announced the Exploding Kittens 2D-animated series, which is expected to clock in at 30 minutes for each episode, in April 2022. That was a month before the mobile game got a port to Netflix Games where it has resided since.

At the Netflix is a Joke Festival, Netflix confirmed the release window for the series (more on that below) plus debuted the first look official trailer:



Who’s behind Netflix’s Exploding Kittens Series

Bandera Entertainment and Chernin Entertainment are the two main companies behind the new title. The former is helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office, Space Force) and Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head), and the latter is run by Peter Chernin, who has an extensive overall deal with Netflix.

Matthew Inman and Elan Lee, the company’s two founders of Exploding Kittens, serve as executive producers on the project. Inman, alongside Shane Kosakowski (You’re the Worst), will serve as the two main showrunners for the series.

Netflix’s John Derderian oversees the title under his slate of titles as Vice President of content for animated series.

Composing duo Shirley Song and Jina Hyojin An will be handling the music for the new series. The pair recently put together the soundtrack for Netflix’s XO, Kitty.

The animation studio behind the new series is Canadian-based Jam Filled Entertainment, which has worked on several Netflix shows over the years, plus plenty for other distributors. Their Netflix entries include Inside Job, We Lost Our Human, and Pinky Malinky. Netflix Animation Studios are also behind the project.

Among the other people we found working on the series include:

Eddie Rosas as episodic director

Megan Harries as art director

Becky M. Yang as a production coordinator

Tyler Chapman as manager of casting

Craig Young as head of production

Jessie Moore as animation supervisor

Mary Nash as a background designer

Chris George as a character designer

Bill Cleveland as a background designer

Laurel Gregan as 2D animator

Heather Alexander as a storyboard artist

Siti Lu as story revisionist

Of course, a show like this will have dozens of people working at every stage of development, from initial planning to production, post-production, and beyond.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Exploding Kittens?

The main cast for the series was announced alongside the initial show announcement:

Tom Ellis (Lucifer)

(Lucifer) Abraham Lim (The Boys)

(The Boys) Lucy Liu (Elementary)

(Elementary) Ally Maki (Wrecked)

(Wrecked) Mark Proksch (Better Call Saul)

(Better Call Saul) Sasheer Zamata (Woke)

(Woke) David Gborie (How to Be Broke)

When will Exploding Kittens be on Netflix?

When the series was initially announced, it was unveiled that it would be released sometime in 2023. At the Netflix Upfronts in May 2023, Netflix confirmed that the series would be released in Fall 2023.

We got to hear more about the series via more first looks at the new animated series at Netflix’s Geeked Week but didn’t get a firm release date.

In February 2024, at the Next on Netflix reveals, it was confirmed that the series would be released at some point in 2024, and then at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, the streamer confirmed a July 2024 release window for Exploding Kittens.

To conclude this article, let’s take a look at all the picture reveals for Exploding Kittens on Netflix:

Are you looking forward to checking out Exploding Kittens when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.