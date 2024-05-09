Netflix To Stream Max Original Series ‘Scavengers Reign’

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen Original titles from various Netflix competitors come to Netflix, but May 2024 will mark a new first. A Max Original will be heading to Netflix in the US in the form of the critically acclaimed anime series Scavengers Reign.

The voice cast for the 12-episode series includes Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, Alia Shawkat, Bob Stephenson, and Ted Travelstead, with the sci-fi plot revolving around survivors of a space disaster crash on the distant world Vesta, where they find an ecosystem teeming with eerie, fantastic and deadly alien life.

The series is animated by Titmouse, Inc. and Green Street Pictures, the former of which has worked on numerous Netflix shows such as Agent Elvis, Trivia Quest, Love, Death and Robots, and, of course, Big Mouth.

The move to Netflix comes months after the series premiered on Max (previously HBO Max) on October 19th, 2023. There, it received high praise from critics and audiences alike, although it didn’t do enough to reach the Nielsen top charts in the US.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, Nora Dominick for Buzzfeed News said, “If you love shows like Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse, as well as incredible animated series like Arcane, I cannot recommend this one enough.”

We understand that Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom are currently due to receive the show on May 31st, 2024. You can add a reminder for the show using the show code 81772175.

This marks the first time a Max Original has arrived on Netflix in the US, although it’s not the first ever to arrive on Netflix globally. Close Enough came to Netflix in most international regions, although it’s departed since, and more recently, Hacks got picked up in a handful of regions. That said, Netflix has been licensing more from Warner Bros. Discovery and its subsidiary HBO, with a handful of titles dropping on the service from July 2023 to now.

Will you be checking out Scavengers Reign when it drops on Netflix US? Let us know in the comments, and remember you can see the full list of new arrivals for Netflix US in May 2024 here.