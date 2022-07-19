‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 on Netflix: Pre-Production Reportedly Begins

Since Squid Game took the world by storm, All of Us Are Dead has been the most successful K-Drama release on Netflix. Over the past few months, fans have questioned if we would see a second season, and thanks to Netflix’s Geeked Week event, it has been revealed that All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for season 2, and now we’re hearing the zombie horror has entered pre-production. Here’s what we know so far.

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean Netflix Original zombie-horror series written by Chun Sung-il and based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The series was directed by Lee Jae Gyoo who is known for his work on Trap, King2Hearts, and Intimate Strangers. The production company behind the series was Kim Jong-hak Production and Film Monster.

When a zombie virus tears through their school, a small band of students become trapped inside, struggling to survive against the flesh-eating horde around them.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 06/06/2022)

Five months on, and Netflix has finally revealed that All of Us Are Dead will return for a second season.

The renewal was revealed during Day 1 of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

A video involving the cast of All of Us Are Dead revealed the renewal for season 2.

The director of the series previously stated that they do have plans for a second season. He told HypeBeast KR (translated using Google Translate):

“The story itself was set with season 2 in mind, so if season 2 comes out, it might be a little more interesting and expanded story.” He also left a hint about the content of Season 2, saying, “If Season 1 was a survival period for humans, there is a sense of humor, but Season 2 feels like it will be a survival period for zombies.”

Since its release, there’s also been casting call rumors.

As you may know, Netflix takes into account many factors when it comes to renewals. Subscriber viewership in the first month, the number of subscribers that finished the series, and the total minutes watched are just a few of many factors that Netflix will consider for renewal.

Thanks to Netflix’s Top 10 hourly data, we know that between January 23rd and April 10th, the show featured in the global non-English TV charts and picked up 659,510,000 hours watched. In its first 30 days on the platform, it scored 362,643,000 hours watched.

Here’s how the first 8 weeks compare to Squid Game and Business Proposal.

Does All of Us Are Dead need a second season?

Whether or not All of Us Are Dead needs a second season is extremely objective, and will likely split the opinion of many down the middle. But, we’ll try to justify why the series does not need a second season, and we’ll also suggest some reasons why the series could return too.

Why All of Us Are Dead doesn’t need a second season

Of the hundreds of students from Hyosan High School, only a small handful survived the outbreak such as On-jo, Su-hyeok, Dae-su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-ryung. Not to mention the vast majority of the population of Hyosan were turned into zombies and were all destroyed by the strategic bombing by the Korean military. What little remains of the survivors now reside in a refugee camp while the military determines if and when Hyosan is safe enough for them to return to.

For those that did survive, their stories have mostly been wrapped up, as they each try to find their place in the new world. And unless a brand new outbreak happens, it’s extremely difficult to determine where the story goes next.

Why All of Us Are Dead needs a second season

The one character that the second season could revolve around is Nam-Ra, who after being infected by Gwi-Nam did not succumb to the virus and become a mindless zombie. Instead, Nam-Ra was able to retain her humanity, while also receiving the benefit of the virus which has given her increased strength, endurance, and the ability to survive injuries that would cripple or kill a normal human.

After reuniting with the other survivors of Hyosan High School, Nam-Ra revealed there are more just like her, and she is currently helping them survive. The fact there are more human-zombie hybrids like Nam-Ra can be incredibly dangerous, especially if they are unable to overcome their urges to eat and kill like Gwi-Nam and Eun-Ji.

A bite from a hybrid doesn’t guarantee you’ll become one either, as was shown by Gwi-Nam, who after biting Ha-Ri’s archery teammate succumbed to infection quickly, and became a mindless zombie. So, all it could take is for one hybrid or “halfbie” to give in to their hunger and a brand new outbreak could happen all over again.

What is the production status of All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Production Status: Pre Production (Last Updated: 19/07/2022)

From our sources, we’re hearing that All of Us Are Dead entered pre-production on July 13th, 2022. It’s unclear when filming will begin on the second season, but considering pre-production has already begun, we expect filming will start within the next few months.

Would you like to see a second season of All of Us Are Dead? Let us know in the comments below!