‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2: Filming Ends February 2026 & Everything Else We Know So Far

With several months of filming under its belt, the long-awaited second season of All of Us Are Dead is just over a month away from wrapping. Fans will be hopeful of a December 2026 release, as online rumours suggested, but we shouldn’t get our hopes up just yet; it’s more likely to be released sometime in 2027. Here’s everything we know about All of Us Are Dead season 2 on Netflix.

It’s been a long road to the release of All of Us Are Dead season 2. First released to rave reviews in January 2022, the zombie horror was a smash hit with Netflix subscribers worldwide. The series was once the second-most-watched Korean series on Netflix and previously appeared on Netflix’s list of the most-watched non-English-language series of all time, having amassed over 55.5 million views in the first 91 days of release. However, it’s only thanks to the juggernaut that is Squid Game that the series failed to take the top spot.

Thanks to the show’s popularity, the series was renewed in June 2022. However, fans were left incredibly frustrated by the radio silence that followed the announcement. Filming was projected for 2024, but a long delay pushed the development back to 2025.

In the years since All of Us Are Dead was released, the series continues to be watched by fans, and between January 2023 and June 2025, it recorded 33.2 million views.

Who are the cast members of All of Us Are Dead?

The returning cast members for the series are confirmed as:

Park Ji Hu as Nam on Jo.

Yoon Chan Young as Lee Cheong San.

Cho Yi Hyun as Choi Nam Ra.

Lomon as Lee Su Hyeok.

Lee Eun Saem as Park Mi Jin.

Ha Seung Ri as Jang Ha Ri.

Lim Jae Hyeok as Yang Dae Su.

Kim Bo Yun as Seo Hyo Ryeong.

We previously reported in June 2025 on the new cast members for All of Us Are Dead season 2. However, here’s a brief rundown of who is new to the cast:

Seo Ji Hoon (Prison Playbook).

Nah Jae Won (Squid Game).

Lee Min Jae (Weak Hero Class 2).

Kim Si Eun (Squid Game).

Yoon Ga Yi (Family Matters).

What is the production status of All of Us Are Dead?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for All of Us Are Dead season 2 has been ongoing since July 2025. Production is currently scheduled to end by mid-February 2026. However, some actors have already wrapped filming, such as Lomon, who is now busy working on the K-drama Beauty in the Beast.

More filming is due to take place at the Gangwon Provincial Government Building on January 17 and 18, 2026.

"Gangwon Provincial Government Building Selected as Filming Location for All of Us Are Dead Season 2" The Gangwon Provincial Government building will be used as a major filming location for Netflix's globally popular series All of Us Are Dead Season 2.

When is All of Us Are Dead season 2 coming to Netflix?

Some online rumours have suggested that All of Us Are Dead season 2will be released on Netflix in December 2026. However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

Note that the series is not included in Netflix’s 2026 release schedule for K-dramas. While this does not necessarily rule out a December 2026 release, it strongly suggests the series will not be released until sometime in 2027.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

