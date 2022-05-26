Netflix Unveils Full Movie and TV Lineup for Geeked Week 2022

At the beginning of June, Netflix will be once again running a week-long event that dives deeper into some of the genre shows and movies they have coming up in the near future. That includes covering new action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, and video game projects they have in the works.

Now we’ve got close to the complete list of what titles that’ll feature over the 5 day event.

As per Netflix, you’ll have an assortment of ways to watch the week. It’ll be available on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook channels. It notably won’t be available to watch through your Netflix interface, however.

Full List of Titles to Feature Throughout Netflix’s Geeked Week

We’ll also add a bit of commentary and/or speculation about what exactly we could expect from each respective title.

Day 1 – Geeked Week Series Day – June 6th

The first day of the week will be all about new Netflix Original shows:

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) – With the official trailer released, it’s unclear what we’ll be getting to see. Perhaps the first 8 minutes or interviews with the cast. The new season arrives on June 22nd.

– With the official trailer released, it’s unclear what we’ll be getting to see. Perhaps the first 8 minutes or interviews with the cast. The new season arrives on June 22nd. The Sandman (Season 1) – Almost certainly get a full trailer for The Sandman and likely get a release date too.

– Almost certainly get a full trailer for The Sandman and likely get a release date too. Resident Evil (Season 1) – Series is due to premiere in July 2022 and we’ll likely get a first full trailer for the new show.

– Series is due to premiere in July 2022 and we’ll likely get a first full trailer for the new show. One Piece (Season 1) – The show is still filming in South Africa but we may get a first look of some kind.

– The show is still filming in South Africa but we may get a first look of some kind. First Kill (Season 1) – Additional first looks as well as a new trailer. The show launches on Netflix just a few weeks following Geeked Week.

– Additional first looks as well as a new trailer. The show launches on Netflix just a few weeks following Geeked Week. Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – New first look at the return of the Japanese series which is coming to Netflix in December 2022.

– New first look at the return of the Japanese series which is coming to Netflix in December 2022. All of Us Are Dead (?) – This Korean series dropped in January 2022 and we haven’t heard anything since. Perhaps a season 2 renewal?

– This Korean series dropped in January 2022 and we haven’t heard anything since. Perhaps a season 2 renewal? Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) – Filming concluded in November 2021 for the second season so it’s likely we could get a first look and potentially even a release date.

– Filming concluded in November 2021 for the second season so it’s likely we could get a first look and potentially even a release date. Locke & Key (Season 3) – The final season arrives later in 2022 so expect a first look of some kind.

– The final season arrives later in 2022 so expect a first look of some kind. Manifest (Season 4) – The first half of the final supersized season is expected to release in November so a finalized release date and first look could be what’s on offer.

– The first half of the final supersized season is expected to release in November so a finalized release date and first look could be what’s on offer. School Tales The Series (Season 1) – Unclear what this is – brand new show?

– Unclear what this is – brand new show? Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Expected to have concluded production. Could get confirmation alongside a first look.

– Expected to have concluded production. Could get confirmation alongside a first look. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Still in production in New Zealand not expecting anything big perhaps a tease.

– Still in production in New Zealand not expecting anything big perhaps a tease. The Midnight Club (Season 1) – Expected to release later this year, a release date and/or first look could be on the docket.

– Expected to release later this year, a release date and/or first look could be on the docket. Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – Season 2 has already filmed so we could get a first look. Could also get an update from the set on season 3 which just began production.

– Season 2 has already filmed so we could get a first look. Could also get an update from the set on season 3 which just began production. Warrior Nun (Season 2) – Has been in post-production for quite some time. Expecting a release window and first look.

– Has been in post-production for quite some time. Expecting a release window and first look. 1899 (Limited Series) – Ambitious new series from the creators of Dark. Expecting a November 2022 release date announcement and more.

Day 2 – Geeked Week Films Day – June 7th

The second day of the week will focus on movies whether that be in the fantasy, sci-fi, horror or animation space.

The Gray Man – Scheduled to arrive in July 2022, we just got the full trailer for this big-budget action movie so perhaps an interview with the cast and some new footage.

– Scheduled to arrive in July 2022, we just got the full trailer for this big-budget action movie so perhaps an interview with the cast and some new footage. The School for Good and Evil – We haven’t had too much on this new fantasy movie just yet so expecting a full trailer and release date announcement.

– We haven’t had too much on this new fantasy movie just yet so expecting a full trailer and release date announcement. Spiderhead – This Chris Hemsworth movie will release a week after Geeked Week.

– This Chris Hemsworth movie will release a week after Geeked Week. The Sea Beast – Full trailer expected for this new animation title scheduled to arrive in July.

– Full trailer expected for this new animation title scheduled to arrive in July. Wendell & Wild – Likewise, trailer and release date/window are expected for this animated feature film.

– Likewise, trailer and release date/window are expected for this animated feature film. Blasted – Norweigen movie that’s releasing on Netflix on June 28th.

– Norweigen movie that’s releasing on Netflix on June 28th. Killer Book Club – Brand new movie, we’ve never heard of this being attached to Netflix.

– Brand new movie, we’ve never heard of this being attached to Netflix. Interceptor – Will have already released, could hear from cast and/or rewatch the trailer.

– Will have already released, could hear from cast and/or rewatch the trailer. Troll – First look at the Norweigen monster movie coming to Netflix in 2022.

Day 3 – Geeked Week Animation Day – June 8th

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Extensive first look expected and perhaps possible release date for season 1.

– Extensive first look expected and perhaps possible release date for season 1. Love, Death and Robots – Hopefully, we’ll get a volume 4 announcement for this animated series but perhaps an interview with the talent behind the show.

– Hopefully, we’ll get a volume 4 announcement for this animated series but perhaps an interview with the talent behind the show. The Dragon Prince (Season 4) – Update on the series which has been long in development and is expected to hit Netflix by close of 2022.

– Update on the series which has been long in development and is expected to hit Netflix by close of 2022. Arcane (Season 2) – Series isn’t expected to return for another year so could be an early sneak peek or tease as to what’s coming.

– Series isn’t expected to return for another year so could be an early sneak peek or tease as to what’s coming. Inside Job (Season 2) – Likely release date for the remaining episodes of the first season.

– Likely release date for the remaining episodes of the first season. Exception – Anime series from Otsuichi and Yûzô Satô. Expected to release in 2022 so could be first look and release window.

– Anime series from Otsuichi and Yûzô Satô. Expected to release in 2022 so could be first look and release window. Farzar – New series from creators Paradise P.D., quite far along in development so could be first look and release window.

– New series from creators Paradise P.D., quite far along in development so could be first look and release window. Moonrise – Brand new title announcement.

Day 4 – Geeked Week Stranger Things Day – June 9th

On day 4, all attention turns to Stranger Things which we’ll get:

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 Unlocked Official Aftershow

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

Could also get a tease for volume 2 arriving in July 2022 and news of any spin-offs if there are any.

Day 5 – Geeked Week Games Day – June 10th

The week rounds out on Friday covering gaming in two forms. They’ll cover their video game adaptations and their upcoming library of new games too.

On the adaptation front we’ll get to see:

The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3)

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1)

On the video game front, the post teases 10+ game announcements including:

Lucky Luna

Poinpy

La Casa De Papel Game

What are you looking forward to seeing at Geeked Week? Let us know in the comments.