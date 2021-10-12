Zombie Movies & TV Shows on Netflix: Halloween 2021

It’s spooky season once again on Netflix, which means we’ll be doing our annual round-up of all of the zombie movies and television shows you can stream on Netflix for Halloween 2021.

Please note that the movies and television shows below have been taken from the US library which means there could be more or fewer titles in your region depending on where you live in the world.

N = Netflix Original

Zombie Movies on Netflix: Halloween 2021

#Alive (2020) N

Director: Il Cho

Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Shin Hye, Jeon Bae Soo, Lee Hyun Wook, Oh Hye Won

The arrival of #Alive came at out during what many would have felt at the time was the height of the global pandemic, and while many millions of people were sat at home trying to stay safe, many of those millions were sat watching Yoo Ah In trapped in his apartment home, surrounded by flesh-eating zombies.

#Alive became the biggest theatrical release of the Summer in 2020 and was also extremely popular with Netflix subscribers all around the world. The film helped showcase that some of the most popular zombie titles of late have originated from South Korea.

Full-time streamer Oh Joon Woo witnesses the chaotic scenes of a zombie outbreak around his apartment home. With few supplies, and cut off from the outside world, he is trapped within his apartment. His salvation comes in the form of fellow survivor Kim Yoo Bin, an equally trapped survivor on the opposite side of the apartment complex.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Shi Ah, Park Byung Eun, Kim Roe Ha, Ji Hyun Joon

We are technically cheating by calling Kingdom’s special one-off episode Ashin of the North a movie, but considering its feature-length runtime and scale of production it deserves to be acknowledged as such.

The release of Ashin of the North helped bridge the gap between the origin of the resurrection plant, and multiple plot threads from the first two seasons of Kingdom. However, it also made us want to see the third season of Kingdom even more, which fans are still desperately waiting for news on.

After losing her family and village as a child, Ashin’s quest for vengeance sets her on the path which will bring the Joseon dynasty and all of Korea to its knees.

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Director: Zack Snyder

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reuera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer

Love or hate it, no one can deny that Army of the Dead was one of the most polarising Netflix Originals of 2021, which saw the directorial return of Zack Snyder.

Off the back of the movie, a brand new cinematic universe is being created by Zack Snyder, which will see a prequel animated series, the prequel movie Army of Thieves, and more.

After the zombie outbreak of Las Vegas, the entire city has been quarantined by the US government, which is ready to nuke the city. Before Las Vegas is destroyed, a retired merc is brought out of retirement in order to put together a team that can retrieve hundreds of millions of dollars hidden underneath the Las Vegas strip.

Full List of Zombie Movies on Netflix: Halloween 2021

What is wildly surprising is how few zombie films remain on Netflix. Taking into consideration that there is an overwhelmingly large number of zombie movies that have been produced over the course of decades, we’d expect to see a significantly larger library of zombie titles.

For now, Netflix subscribers will have to settle for the nine zombie movies currently available to stream.

Title Runtime Type #Alive (2020) N 98 Minutes Movie Army of the Dead (2021) N 148 Minutes Movie Cargo (2018) N 105 Minutes Movie Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018) 90 Minutes Movie Doom: Annihilation (2019) 96 Minutes Movie It Comes at Night (2017) 91 Minutes Movie Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N 92 Minutes Movie Ravenous (2017) 104 Minutes Movie Raw (2016) 99 Minutes Movie

Zombie TV Shows on Netflix: Halloween 2021

Kingdom (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Chan Yi

Prior to the release of Squid Game, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that Kingdom was the biggest South Korean Original in the Netflix library.

The series is a wonderful example of just how incredible South Korean filmmaking has become. Through awe-inspiring cinematography, incredible costumes, make-up designs, and extensive sets, it was practically impossible to not have your eyes glued to the screen.

Most importantly, Kingdom has helped make zombies scary again.

Exiled from the court, Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates the origins of a mysterious and deadly virus that raises the dead and turns them into ravenous flesh-eating monsters.

The Walking Dead (10 Seasons)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 153

Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt

The Walking Dead has seen lots of highs and lows over the years, but there’s no denying that the series has been one of the most popular television dramas of the past decade. The series is also one of the best binges you’ll find on Netflix and the arrival of each new season on Netflix has become an annual fixture that many subscribers look forward to.

Rick Grimes, a sheriff deputy, awakens from a coma to discover the world has been consumed by an outbreak that has created hordes of flesh-eating zombies.

iZombie (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 71

Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders

As CW series go iZombie was certainly one of the more enjoyable and fun well-written comedy-dramas we’ve seen from the network. And while the character of Liv is not a zombie in the traditional George A. Romero sense, the fresh take on one of Hollywood’s favorite and overused monsters was much needed.

When medical resident Liv reanimates as a zombie, she decides to take up a job at the morgue in order to satisfy her need to consume fresh human brains. However, upon consuming the brain of a cadaver, she absorbs the memories of the dead.

Full List of Zombie TV Shows on Netflix: Halloween 2021

In a strange turn of events, there are now more Zombie television shows on Netflix US than movies. Fans of zombies shows can look forward to a new South Korean horror in January when the adaption of All of Us Are Dead arrives.

Title Runtime Ash vs. Evil Dead (3 Seasons) 30 Minutes Black Summer (2 Seasons) N 40 Minutes Daybreak (1 Season) N 60 Minutes Dead Set (1 Season) 52 Minutes iZombie (5 Seasons) 42 Minutes Kingdom (2 Seasons) N 45 Minutes La Révolution (1 Season) N 51 Minutes Reality Z (Season 1) N 30 Minutes Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (1 Season) 26 Minutes Santa Clarita Diet (3 Seasons) N 30 Minutes The Walking Dead (10 Seasons) 44 Minutes Z Nation (5 Seasons) 44 Minutes

What zombie movies and TV shows are you looking forward to watching on Netflix for Halloween 2021? Let us know in the comments below!