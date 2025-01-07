‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Anime Remake is Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Exciting news for anime fans: the Rurouni Kenshin anime series remake is coming to Netflix in February 2025! All 24 episodes from the first season will be available to stream on release.

Rurouni Kenshin is a Japanese shōnen anime series, the second anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga. The series debuted in Japan in July 2023, 25 years after the original anime ended in 1998. Liden Films is the animation studio behind the anime remake, distributed on Fuji TV in Japan. Hideyo Yamamoto directed the first season.

When is Rurouni Kenshin coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that Rurouni Kenshin is coming to Netflix on February 4th, 2025.

So far, we have confirmed that the series will be coming to the UK and the USA, but we also expect a full international release.

The anime is already available to stream in the following countries:

Japan (2 Seasons)

Malaysia (1 Season)

Philippines (1 Season)

Singapore (1 Season)

South Korea (1 Season)

Thailand (1 Season)

What is the plot of Rurouni Kenshin?

In the Meiji era of Japan, a lone ronin, once a deadly and feared political assassin, vowed to seek a life of peace and now wanders the country using his swordsmanship to help those in need.

How many seasons and episodes are coming to Netflix?

As far as we know, only one season of the new Rurouni Kenshin anime will be coming to Netflix. The first season consists of 24 episodes.

At the time of writing, the second season is ongoing in Japan and only available to watch weekly on Netflix Japan.

Is the original Rurouni Kenshin anime on Netflix?

Sadly, the series was removed from the Netflix library almost five years ago, in March 2020.

Are you looking forward to watching Rurouni Kenshin on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!