New Anime on Netflix in February 2025

After a busy start to the new year, February could be a quieter month for new anime on Netflix. However, this month will see the addition of the Dressrosa Arc of One Piece and the remake of the Rurouni Kenshin anime.

New Anime Coming to Netflix in February 2025, TBD

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting (Season 2) – Rescued from bullies by professional boxer Mamoru Takamura, young Ippo Makunouchi takes up boxing to pursue what it means to be strong.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in February 2025

New Episodes: 118

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Kamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

Netflix Release Date: February 1st, 2025

One of the biggest arcs of One Piece is finally headed to Netflix in February! Over 100 new episodes are coming soon as the Dressrosa Arc arrives.

The next chapter in Luffy’s grand adventure will see the Straw Hat Pirates and their ally, the Heart Pirates, sail to the island of Dressrosa, where the pirate warlord Donquixote Doflamingo rules and manufactures the dangerous SMILE fruits.

New Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Sôma Saitô, Rie Takahashi, Taku Yashiro, Makoto Koichi, Shin’ya Takahashi

Netflix Release Date: February 4th, 2025

25 years after the original Rurouni Kenshin anime ended, Nobuhiro Watsuki’s beloved manga received a brand new anime adaptation, breathing new life into the franchise with great new animation from Liden Films.

In the Meiji era of Japan, a lone ronin, once a deadly and feared political assassin, vowed to seek a life of peace and now wanders the country using his swordsmanship to help those in need.

