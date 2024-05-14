‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ Anime Movie and Series Coming to Netflix in May 2024

May continues to be an extremely lucrative month for Netflix as The Quintessential Quintuplets movie and anime series arrive this week.

The Quintessential Quintuplets is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Negi Haruba. Serialization of the manga began in August 2017 and it wasn’t long before the series fan following exploded. Within two years of its debut, an anime adaptation by Tezuka Productions arrived in January 2019. A second season came in 2021, followed by a movie in 2022 to conclude the story.

When is The Quintessential Quintuplets coming to Netflix?

Subscribers won’t have long to wait. The Quintessential Quintuplets drops on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024.

All 24 anime episodes will be available to stream on Netflix upon release.

What is the plot?

The story centers around Futaro Uesugi, the best-performing student at his high school. With his family in debt, he accepts a lucrative job tutoring the five underperforming identical Nakano quintuplets. Thanks to their rebellious natures and terrible grades, Uesugi bites off more than he can chew, but with his family’s livelihood on the line, he’s determined to see the Quintuplets graduate high school.

When is The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Movie coming to Netflix?

The movie will land on Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, the same day as the anime series.

The film has a runtime of 136 minutes.

What is the plot?

With the school’s upcoming cultural festival fast approaching, Futaro Uesugi must decide which of the five Nakano quintuplets he loves, as all five have fallen head over heels for their tutor. His decision will lead to his wedding, where the quintuplets have one final test in place for Uesugi.

Are you looking forward to watching Quintessential Quintuplets on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!