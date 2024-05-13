‘FUBAR’ Season 2: Carrie-Anne Moss Joins Cast & Everything We Know

FUBAR is returning for a second season at Netflix. Production on the new series got underway in late April 2024 in Elora, Ontario, Canada. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming second season, including the news that Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast.

FUBAR is a Netflix Original action-comedy series helmed by Nick Santora, released on May 25th, 2023. Netflix had to swat away some serious competition to acquire FUBAR, ultimately winning an intense bidding war for what would become Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first television role in over five decades of acting.

In case you haven’t dove into the series yet, here’s what you can expect:

“A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other’s involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.”

FUBAR Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: 06/17/2023)

The series was officially renewed at Netflix’s TUDUM event in Brazil on June 17th, 2023. The announcement came alongside a clip of bloopers from the first season.

We predicted a renewal in early June, citing FUBAR’s forthcoming appearance at TUDUM but also because of the show’s strong performance in its first couple of weeks on the service.

How well has FUBAR performed on Netflix?

We can watch FUBAR’s performance in its first month thanks to numerous sources, which gives us an idea of how well the show performs.

Let’s start with Netflix’s stats provided via the Top 10 site.

There, the show featured in the global top 10s for five weeks (note: CVEs were not provided by Netflix for the first three weeks):

Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Rank Week in Top 10 May 21st, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 88,940,000 0 1 1 May 28th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 88,030,000 (-1%) 0 1 2 June 4th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 42,280,000 (-52%) 0 3 3 June 11th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023 24,500,000 (-42%) 3,400,000 5 4 June 18th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 15,300,000 (-38%) 2,100,000 10 5

FlixPatrol data shows where the show was particularly sticky in the individual Netflix top 10s. From their data, we can see the show performed best across Europe, the United States and Canada plus Nordic regions and Australia.

What to expect from FUBAR Season 2?

Tina as a Russian Double Agent!?

The biggest twist of the season came towards the end of the season when it was revealed that Tina is a Russian double agent who has been spying on the CIA, and the NSA the entire time. What her true motives have yet to be revealed, but she might be trying to drain every last drop of information she can get out of the CIA before reporting back to her Russian comrades.

Why is Tina helping Luke and the CIA?

Despite being a Russian double agent, her true motives have yet to be revealed. Also, aiding Luke, Emma, and the other secret CIA agents is a great way to conceal her identity and continue spying on the CIA.

The dysfunctional family on the run

With their identities revealed Luke, Emma, and the rest of the CIA team will be on the run from the extensive criminal network that they’ve been thwarting.

Nowhere will be safe, and a man of Luke’s size will find it hard to simply blend in. Expect a lot of hilarious attempts to remain hidden from the criminal network, with plenty of hilarious results.

Will Luke and Emma grow closer?

In the face of perseverance, in particular, multiple death-defying situations, Luke and Emma will eventually bond as father and daughter.

Who is returning in the cast for FUBAR Season 2 and who’s new?

We would expect the following cast members to return for FUBAR season 2:

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Roo

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Devon Bostick as Oscar

On May 13th, 2024 – Netflix announced that Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in The Matrix and recently appearing in The Acolyte, would be playing the role of Greta Nelso.

Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast of FUBAR Season 2 as Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

What is the production status of FUBAR season 2?

Official Production Status: Filming Underway (Last Updated: 03/04/2024)

Filming for FUBAR season 2 got underway on April 29th, 2024, and is scheduled to run until August 12th, 2024.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently gave an update on his condition after he had a pacemaker installed. He has confirmed that he will be ready to film in April.

We got confirmation that cameras were rolling via The Wellington Advertiser on April 30th, 2024, with numerous photos being taken by Lorie Black for the outlet. From their photos, we can see the show is being filmed under the codename OINK:

When could we expect to see a second season of FUBAR on Netflix?

Release dates are particularly tricky to predict with the ongoing WGA strike.

Filming for the first season reportedly occurred between May 2nd, 2022, and August 25th, 2022. This means the time between filming starting and the series being released on Netflix was just over 12 months.

Between pre-production, filming, and post-production, it could take at least fourteen to fifteen months for the second season of FUBAR to land on Netflix.

With filming taking place between April 2024 and August 2024, we expect to see FUBAR season 2 on Netflix in Q2 or Q3 of 2025.

Note: contains additional reporting from Kasey Moore.