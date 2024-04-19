New Anime on Netflix in May 2024

Compared to April, May is a quiet month for new anime on Netflix. That all could change within the next few weeks, but fans can look forward to an original new anime series and movie on Netflix in May 2024.

In case you missed it, April is a jam-packed month of new anime content on Netflix. You can also find the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2024 here.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in May 2024

T.P Bon (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Akihasa Wakayama, Saho Shirasu, Yasuyuki Kase, Itou Setsuo

Netflix Release Date: May 2nd, 2024

The manga from the late 1970s is getting its first anime adaptation since 1989, introducing an entirely new generation to the time travel adventure, which is exclusive to Netflix worldwide.

An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people’s lives during historical events across different eras and locations around the globe.

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Jessica Henwick, Elias Toufexis, Claudia Christian

Netflix Release Date: May 9th, 2024

Over three and a half years since the series debuted on Netflix, Blood of Zeus will finally return for its long-anticipated second season.

Heron, a commoner living in Ancient Greece, learns his true heritage as the son of Zeus, and his destiny to save the world from a demonic army.

New Netflix Original Anime Movies on Netflix in May 2024

My Oni Girl (2024) N

Director: Tomotaka Shibayama

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Miyu Tomita, Kensho Ono

Netflix Release Date: May 24th, 2024

Studio Colorido’s collaboration with Netflix continues as the second film from the Tokyo-based studio arrives on the streaming service. Other films the studio has worked on that have arrived on Netflix recently are Suzume and One Piece Film: Red.

Despite his great effort to please other first-year high school students, Hiiragi Yatsuse has struggled to make new friends. His life changes in the blink of an eye on a summer’s day when he meets Tsumgi, an oni girl on a quest to find her mother.

New Licensed Anime Coming to Netflix in May 2024

Dr. Stone (Multiple Seasons)

Episodes: 24 or 36

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuusuke Kobayashi, Kengo Kawanishi, Gen Satou, Manami Numakura, Makoto Furukawa

Three seasons of Dr. Stone have been released; however, we think Netflix will only receive two seasons at most—certainly a great way to introduce new fans to a fantastic anime series.

Taiju Oki is a typical high student, but his friend Senku Isigami is obsessed and adores science. When Taiju attempts to confess his feelings for classmate Yuzuriha Ogawa, disaster strikes, and a blinding flash of light seen around the world petrifies humanity. While trapped in stone for 3700 years, Taiju and Senku willed themselves to remain conscious and awake in a world covered in stone.

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Junya Enoki, Yuuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Kenjirou Tsuda

Jujutsu Kaisen has the anime world in a chokehold, and fans can’t get enough! A third season is on the way. However, Netflix will likely only be receiving the first season. That’s still 24 excellent binge-worthy episodes.

To save his Occult Research Club friends from a curse, high schooler Yuji Itadori swallows a cursed object that houses the extremely powerful curse Sukuna. Itadori can retain his body but is sentenced to death by the Jujutsu sorcerers, an order of influential cursed users that exorcise curses. His death sentence is postponed when Itadori agrees to join the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, where he will learn how to use cursed energy and find the remaining fingers of Sakuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021)

Director: Sunghoo Park

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Mikako Komatsu, Kouki Uchiyama, Megumi Ogata, Takahiro Sakurai

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place before the events of Jujutsu Kaisen and focuses on 16-year-old Yuuta Okkotsu, who struggles to contain the demonic curse that fuels his power.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in May 2024? Let us know in the comments below!