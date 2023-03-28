Are Seasons 1-2 of ‘Yellowjackets’ on Netflix?

Yellowjackets is back for its hotly anticipated second season, but if you’re trying to watch the show on Netflix, you won’t be able to unless you have a Netflix DVD.com subscription in the US.

One of the biggest Showtime series in years, the show comes from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and is about a high school soccer team who are now living in the remote Canadian wilderness following a plane crash.

Yellowjackets boasts a huge including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sarah Desjardins, Ella Purnell, Juliette Lewis, and Sophie Nélisse to name but a few.

The show has a long life ahead of it since it’s recently been renewed for a third season.

Why Yellowjackets isn’t streaming on Netflix

As you may have guessed, the show isn’t produced by Netflix and was sold early on to Showtime. Showtime is a subsidiary of Paramount you’d think that the show would be available on Paramount+, but at the moment, that’s not the case.

As a result, the show is exclusively available on Showtime directly or via the channels available on Prime Video or The Roku Channel.

Longterm, the series is expected to be among the Paramount+ lineup with the forthcoming merging of the services.

Most countries around the globe, however, have Yellowjackets streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

This rule has a few exceptions, such as in the United Kingdom, where the show was sold to Sky Atlantic and is streaming on Sky’s Now service. In Canada, the show was sold to Crave.

Shows and Movies on Netflix like Yellowjackets

Do you want to watch something similar on Netflix with the same hallmarks as Yellowjackets? Here are some of our top suggestions:

The Decline (2020) – This Canadian feature film has a remarkably similar plot to Yellowjackets in that it’s about a remote training camp that sees an accident occur and leaves a group of survivalists bitterly divided and in a brutal fight. It’s the top suggested title when you type in Yellowjackets, so it definitely fits the bill.

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) – Again, another one with a similar plot. About a small plane crash in the Canadian wilderness and follows a lone survivor battling the elements.

– Again, another one with a similar plot. About a small plane crash in the Canadian wilderness and follows a lone survivor battling the elements. Pieces of Her (Season 1) – For more mystery, you can’t do much worse than this series starring Toni Collette.

– For more mystery, you can’t do much worse than this series starring Toni Collette. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Multiple Seasons) – If you love the teen-horror mystery elements of Yellowjackets, there’s perhaps no better show that fits the requirements than this Archie Comics adaptation at Netflix.

– If you love the teen-horror mystery elements of Yellowjackets, there’s perhaps no better show that fits the requirements than this Archie Comics adaptation at Netflix. Narcos / Narcos: Mexico (Multiple Seasons) – Finally, we recommend these two shows given Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

(the two co-creators of Yellowjackets) worked as a co-producer, writer, and consulting producers on this Netflix Original series.

Do you wish Yellowjackets was streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.