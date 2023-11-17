‘Final Space’ Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Final Space’s time on Netflix is coming to an end, with all three seasons set to leave Netflix in all international territories by the middle of December 2023.

Created by Olan Rogers and developed alongside David Sacks, Final Space was the animated series that began its life at TBS before moving to Adult Swim for its second and final third season.

The show featured the vocal talents of Rogers, David Tennant, Coty Galloway, Steven Yeun, Tom Kenny, Tika Sumpter, and Fred Armisen. Per Netflix, the series is about “a human prisoner in space who goes on an interstellar adventure to save the universe.”

Featured Videos

As you may know, Netflix has exclusive rights to the show outside the United States. It acquired those for the first season onwards, starting in 2018, and picked up seasons 2 and 3 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

When will Final Space Leave Netflix?

A removal notice is now displaying on the Netflix page for Final Space with it reading that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is December 15th, with the actual removal day being December 16th.

The removal coincides around two and a half years after the third and final season was added on September 16th, 2021.

This removal news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Around the time of the controversy of the show being yanked from Max (then HBO Max) last September, we reported that the show’s removal would be coming in 2023.

The show’s removal from Max stirred controversy, given it’s one of a number that Warner Bros. Discovery “erased” from the service in favor of getting a tax write-off.

Olan Rogers addressed the removal in his last update video.

The removal from Netflix isn’t related to prior removal on Max but rather just how some titles are licensed to Netflix, even when they’re labeled Netflix Originals. Close Enough followed a similar removal pattern to Final Space, with both seasons removed in May 2023.

Where will Final Space stream next?

Here’s the worst part of the removal. If the removal is like the US, then we won’t see the animated show finding a new home or even being available to buy on VOD platforms.

That said, we do have some positive news. Rogers has been hard at work preparing a comic book to conclude the main show’s story. It will be released in 2024 and is available for pre-order now.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Final Space once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.