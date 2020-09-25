Are Seasons 1-3 of ‘The Rookie’ on Netflix?

The Rookie is no longer that anymore as it heads into its third season on ABC at some point in either late 2020 or early 2021. The reason you’re no doubt here for here is that you’re wondering if you can watch the series in any way on Netflix. Let’s take a look at the streaming status of The Rookie and whether it’s on Netflix.

Featuring Nathan Fillion, the police procedural series first touched down in October 2018 as part of the ABC Fall lineup. He plays the role of John Nolan, a divorced ex-business owner who moves to LA to pursue his new career in the police force.

Is The Rookie on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly not but unlike most ABC shows we’re not ruling it out 100% in the future.

The reason for this is that the show although on Hulu, only is currently showing season 2 as of the time of publishing. This suggests to us that Hulu isn’t planned to be the sole provider of The Rookie forever instead of operating as a catch-up service for new episodes.

ABC shows do still exist on Netflix and in a few limited cases, Netflix gets annual updates of shows too including Grey’s Anatomy and Marvel’s Agents of Shield.

Unfortunately, we’re not aware of any other arrangements for The Rookie right now so keep it locked here and we’ll update should anything change.

Is The Rookie on Netflix internationally?

Outside the series is not distributed by ABC (or Disney) but Entertainment One who has already sold the show in the majority of regions around the world.

As Deadline states, Sky picked up the series in the United Kingdom so, therefore, is streaming on NowTV.

NBCUniversal distributes in Latin America, Rai in Italy, TNT in Spain, and so on.

So outside the United States, it’s highly unlikely that The Rookie will ever stream on Netflix just because it’s already been sold off.

Shows like The Rookie on Netflix

If you are looking for something similar to The Rookie on Netflix, here’s a few of our handpicked suggestions:

Designated Survivor (another top ABC series streaming on Netflix globally)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (cop show that focuses on comedy aspects – streaming on Netflix in most regions outside the US)

Bodyguard (fantastic British cop show – streaming globally)

Lucifer (a procedural cop show with a major twist – streaming globally)

NCIS (procedural police show that’s still available on Netflix in the US)

Santa Clarita Diet (for Nathan Fillion goodness – streaming globally although cut short after 2 seasons)

Hulu holds an even larger catalog of series similar to The Rookie which you can many more recommendations via TasteDrive.

Do you have any more suggestions for us to watch or do you just simply wish The Rookie is on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.