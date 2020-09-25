Netflix’s Limited Series ‘Maid’: What We Know So Far

Maid is an upcoming Netflix “dramedy” coming to our screens in 2021. Maid will adapt Stephanie Land’s best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The new series is created by John Wells (who is working on a first look output deal with Warner Brothers TV) and Molly Smith Metzler who both worked on Showtime’s Shameless. They’ll be working along with Margot Robbie and her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, Molly Metzler will serve as writer, producer, and showrunner for the limited series, while John Wells will serve as the director.

The series was first announced by Netflix back in November 2019.

Besides Showtime’s Shameless, Metzler’s writing credits include Netflix’s hit series Orange is the New Black and Hulu’s Casuals. John Wells has worked on such Emmy-nominated series as The West Wing, ER, Mildred Pierce as well as Shameless, Animal Kingdom and the Oscar-nominated film August: Osage County.

Wells commented on the new project in a recent press release:

“We’re delighted to be able to partner with LuckyChap, Warner Bros, and the extraordinarily talented Molly Metzler to tell this moving story.”

What is the plot of Maid?

The plot of Netflix’s Maid is based on the real-life story of author Stephanie Land, chronicled in her best-selling book called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. In her late twenties Land had her first child, became a single mother and started working at a maid service to try and make ends meet. The next several years she spend below the poverty line and relied on several welfare programs to support her family. All of those problems made worse by the fact that after a car accident when she was 16, Land had suffered from PTSD. Land’s struggles led her to start writing about issues of poverty and public policy.

Executive producer John Wells offered his comments about working on Maid in a statement:

“Stephanie tells the searing and remarkably human story of a young woman battling to find a secure future for herself and her infant daughter, Mia, in the face of overwhelming odds and governmental assistance programs of impossible complexity.”

Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix, commented on the importance and relevance of this story:

“Maid is a poignant portrait that chronicles Stephanie Land’s strife and victories, and has the power to connect with our members around the world as they identify with her struggles and root for her success.”

Who is cast in Maid?

In September 2020 it was announced that The Leftovers and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley will be the series lead for Maid. Qualley will play Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to try and make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Along with Margaret Qualley, the Maid cast will feature Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) and Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, The Good Wife).

How many episodes will Maid have?

Netflix’s Maid is a 10-part limited series with each episode expected to run an hour.

What’s the production status on Maid?

Production for Maid has already started on September 24 in Vancouver, Canada and is currently scheduled to wrap in March 2021.

What’s the release date of Maid?

Based on the fact that production will wrap in March 2021, followed by an approximate six-month post-production period, we should be expecting Maid to be released on Netflix by the end of 2021.

Are you looking forward to Maid coming to Netflix next year? Let us know in the comments.