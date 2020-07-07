‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is developing a new live-action series for Avatar: The Last Airbender. With production due to start in 2020, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon that’s also now available on Netflix around the world.

Co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the animated series was one of the most popular cartoons of the mid-2000s. The series spawned an equal popular spin-off series in 2012 known as The Legend of Korra.

What is the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The plot of the live-action remake will follow the adventures of its animated counterpart.

In the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender civilization is split divided amongst four nations. Named after the elements, the four nations are the Air Nomads, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and the Water Tribes. In each nation, only a select few people known as the “Benders” can use their nation’s element by using the regional martial arts and their telekinetic powers. The only user capable of using all four elements is the “Avatar”.

Aang is the latest Avatar of the air nomads. After sleeping for 100 years in the ‘Avatar State’, Aang is awoken by Katara and Sokka of the Water Tribe. Learning of the war ravaging the world by the Fire Nation, Aang with the help of his new friends must master the abilities of the remaining elements so he can bring harmony amongst the nations.

Looking for the original Nickelodeon series on Netflix? A large majority of regions are currently streaming it.

Who is in the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

No cast members assigned to any roles for the series yet.

The two executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko had the following to say on casting for the series:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.”

In January 2020, Daniel Richtman posted that the series is “looking for a mostly Asian cast and a 12-14 Asian kid to play Aang.”

Dante Basco (who voiced Prince Zuko in the animated series) has also been pegged for a role in the upcoming Netflix series but won’t be returning as Prince Zuko.

Who is involved with Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix?

The best news about who’s behind the show is that the original creators behind Avatar: The Last Airbender and Netflix’s The Dragon Prince will be working on the series.

Unlike the previous live adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender, creators Michael Dante DiMartino, and Bryan Konietzko will serve as the executive producers and showrunners.

This mean Avatar is in good hands once again. We can all forget about the horrendous live-action film that tainted the franchise.

Composer Jeremy Zuckerman is also returning to compose the music for the live-action remake.

Jang Chol Lee will serve as a concept designer on the series according to IMDBPro with his previous credits including Big Hero 6, Tangled, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Beowulf.

Where is production up to for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1?

The series is still in pre-production as of July 2020 so we’re expecting the script is currently being written and cast members are being searched for. It was originally reported back in late 2018 that full production would begin in 2019.

In late May 2019, Bryan Konietzko shared an update on the production of the show saying:

“We’re moving into a new office space, transitioning into the next phase of production. Our core team is growing. We’re writing, planning, and testing. Though there’s plenty that’s new for us in this live action process, we’ve been on this long rollercoaster ride twice before and a lot of the climbs and twists and turns feel familiar. Right now, everything seems slow, and we’re itching to speed up; before we know it, everything will be moving too fast and happening all at once. For those who are eager to see this new series and are asking if we have a trailer yet: thank you for your enthusiasm, sincerely, but you wouldn’t want to see a version of this series that was made within 9 months. Too much Hollywood fare is fast-tracked and the results speak for themselves. Thankfully for us and this series, Netflix is committed to doing it right.”

In September 2019, Bryan Konietzko shared some old storyboard pictures which are from the original animated series but maybe going through them for inspiration for the upcoming series.

Among the other announced crew members include Jan Chol Lee who is working as a concept designer on the series. His previous roles have included working on Disney’s Big Hero 6, 2006’s Beowulf, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Some pictures were circulated in early September 2019 with concepts and early filming pictures but those have since been debunked.

In October 2019, ProductionWeekly stated that the show was still in active development, and production is scheduled to start in 2020.

In March 2020, the Bryan shared a small (albeit rather empty) update regarding the live-action series saying:

“In other news, sorry for the lack of updates on the live action adaptation of ATLA. It’s been a slow process, slower than expected. But VERY exciting things are in the works on the project… Hang in there. We’ll share some info as soon as we can. 💙⬇️💙 But there are more important things going on in the world… It is surely going to be a rough ride for the next few months, at least. 💙 So, again, let’s all try to take care.”

How many seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender can we expect to see?

The animated series had a total of three seasons, and despite there being rumors of a fourth season, this was debunked by series co-creator Bryan Konietzko.

If Netflix wishes to prolong the series and make it last longer, then each season could be split into two parts, which effectively make six seasons of television to be enjoyed.

Is the animated series available to stream on Netflix?

Yes! All three seasons of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix right now with the United States having received the series in mid-May 2020.

After being added to Netflix in the US, the series has enjoyed an almost permanent spot in the top 10 TV series on Netflix since. It even reached the number 1 spot on the weekend after release.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1?

Sadly we won’t be seeing a trailer for some months yet! Expect a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender to release late 2019.

When is the release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Taking into consideration how far away we are from the start of production, and the current state of the Film/TV industry, thanks to the coronavirus, a release date is a long way off.

With the production of the series still officially in pre-production, there definitely won’t be a 2020 release date.

Given the production updates we mentioned earlier, it’s going to be a while before anything officially starts happening with regards to filming.

At the earliest, we’re currently predicting a late 2021 release date but we wouldn’t rule out a 2022 release either.

Other news regarding Avatar: The Last Airbender

In September 2019, BoxLunch revealed an Appa figurine that’s due for release “soon”.

In February 2020, the original series celebrated its 15-year anniversary.

Everything changed when Avatar: The Last Airbender came into our lives 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/SQF5CpcYRv — NickRewind (@NickRewind) February 21, 2020

In late June 2020, Avatar was announced to be part of the online video game Smite where Ang and Korra was added to the game as playable characters.

Before we leave you, we'd highly recommend following KorraNews on Twitter and its website. They remain one of the best resources for news surrounding all things Avatar and even created this incredible concept poster art for the Netflix series:

MIND. BLOWN. Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender LIVE ACTION SERIES coming soon. ALL THE DETAILS: https://t.co/7FMdLXBJ5c pic.twitter.com/GjJE9LpPFD — korranews (@korranews) September 18, 2018

