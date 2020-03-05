‘Baki’ Season 3: Coming to Netflix in 2020

It’s been a long time since we last saw Baki on Netflix, but fans can rejoice to learn the news that Baki will be returning to Netflix with the third season in 2020! Fans will also be hyped to hear that not only has Baki been renewed for Season 3, but a fourth season will also be on the way!

Baki is a Netflix Original anime based on the manga Baki The Grappler. The franchise has been immensely popular for almost three decades now since debuting in 1991. With multiple animes already to its name, the Netflix title has arguably become a fan favorite amongst anime fans in general and hardcore Baki fans. Arriving on Netflix Japan first in June 2018, it wasn’t until December 2018 when the series arrived globally.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

Baki Season 3 Netflix Release Date

With the official return of Baki confirmed to arrive later this year, our assumption is the second season of Baki won’t be available internationally until the first 13 episodes have aired in Japan. In 2018, Baki aired in Japan from June to December for a total of 26 episodes. The first 13 episodes arrived on Netflix the December of that year.

It’s been a long time we last saw Baki, therefore the delay may be subject to the studio producing the great number of subtitles in over a hundred languages, not to mention the various different dubs. It’s highly unlikely that regions outside of Japan will receive episodes of Baki at the same time, but we can confirm that the third season is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020.

Potential Release Date: December 2020

Flex your pecs and grease your muscles, because Baki is returning for a new season this year! pic.twitter.com/mVAiaGLEeN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 5, 2020

On the official Baki page, a brand new teaser for the upcoming season was released:

Baki Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated 05/01/2019)

Fans of the martial arts anime will be overjoyed to hear that Baki will be returning for a third season! We’ve known of renewal since March thanks to the official Baki twitter account confirming Netflix’s renewal for another season.

Does this mean we’ll be receiving a fourth season?

Yes, it does! In Japan, Season 1 consisted of 26 episodes (listed as Part 1 & 2 on Netflix Japan) but for the rest of the globe, the season was split into two. Assuming another 26 episodes are on the way the third and fourth seasons will each receive 13 episodes.

Season 2 Release Fan Response

After the delayed wait for Season 2 fans were pumped to see it drop on April 30th!

Baki season 2 FINALLY dropped pic.twitter.com/2VbjmMg6XO — ANINA (@mrchngbean) April 30, 2019

BAKI PT 2 IS LIIIIIVVVEEEEE pic.twitter.com/6nxGyl04Zz — Pablo Escobear🐝 (@HennyGangBear) April 30, 2019

Part 2 of Baki dropped pic.twitter.com/nNh0oGjZoP — Hitoshi Shinso 🤯🤕 (@YoungHanno) April 30, 2019

This is an ongoing article to make sure to come back for news and updates on Baki Season 3.

Are you looking forward to the release of Baki Season 3? Let us know in the comments below!