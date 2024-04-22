Zack Snyder’s Netflix Animated Series ‘Twilight of the Gods’ Confirms Fall 2024 Release

First announced in July 2019, it’s taken years to learn any new details on Zack Sanyder’s latest animated project, Twilight of the Gods. However, now, five years later, the release is edging closer, with the series confirmed to debut in Fall 2024. Below is an updated rundown of everything known about the new series.

Let’s begin with who’s involved. Over the last few years, Zack Snyder has been working with Netflix via his Stone Quarry banner on numerous projects, headlined by Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead. Snyder is on board as a creator and executive producer and has also directed episodes 1 and 8.

Jay Olivia and Eric Carrasco are serving as co-creators on the project. Olivia previously worked on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, while Carrasco is known for projects like Supergirl and Foundation.

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller also serve as executive producers. Oliva (episodes 2 and 7), Tim Divar/Andrew Tamadl (episodes 3 and 5), and Dave Hartman/Andrew Tamadl (episodes 4 and 6) also direct in the series.

When will Twilight of the Gods release on Netflix?

All eight Twilight of the Gods episodes will land on Netflix in the Fall of 2024.

The release window was revealed when Netflix confirmed its slate of titles to be showcased at the Annecy Festival in June 2024.

Snyder will be present at the festival alongside Deborah Snyder and Xilam animation director Slimane Aniss and will unveil new clips from the adult animated series.

Who are the cast members of Twilight of the Gods?

Netflix announced the incredibly exciting cast of Twilight of the Gods during the anime event for Netflix Geeked Week in June 2021.

Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID

(Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as SIGRID Stuart Martin (Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF

(Jamestown, Babylon) as LEIF Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR

(Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR John Noble (Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN

(Fringe, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as ODIN Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI

(Peep Show, The Leftovers) as LOKI Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL

(iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as EGILL Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA

(Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as THE SEID-KONA Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI

(Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as ANDVARI Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR

(Fargo, Prison Break) as ULFR Jamie Chung (The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL

(The Hangover Part II, Once Upon a Time) as HEL Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE

(The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as INGE Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL

What is the plot of Twilight of the Gods?

The early plot details didn’t give much away, with Netflix only telling us that the anime would be Snyder’s vision and take on Norse mythology. In Netflix’s preview for Annecy, they state that it’s a “daring and spectacular vision.”

In an interview with Collider in late 2023, Snyder fleshed out the plot, saying:

“There’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story.”

What animation studio is working on Twilight of the Gods?

Stone Quarry Animation, a new venture of Snyder’s and Wesley Coller’s production company, The Stone Quarry, is working on the series with Xilam Animation, a Parisian production company behind the likes of Oggy and the Cockroaches drafted in to assist with animation back in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Twilight of the Gods on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!