Black Mirror Season 6: Future of Series Unclear for 2020

Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix in 2019 with a smaller batch of episodes. Will Black Mirror be returning in 2020 with season 6 or will we have a longer wait in store? Here’s what we know so far about season 6 of Black Mirror.

Netflix’s anthology series is still best in class and that’s despite multiple platforms piling in on the anthology format such as CBS All Access rebooting The Twilight Zone and Hulu’s attempt with Into the Dark. The Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones created series still ranks among the best TV series on Netflix right now.

Reviews for the fifth season have faltered ever so slightly. Whether that’s because of the lower episode count or the nature of some of the content of the episodes. The third episode, which sees Miley Cyrus play a pop star currently has the lowest rating of any of the previous Black Mirror episodes.

Once again, the series featured a killer soundtrack as we’ve become accustomed to in Black Mirror and plenty of easter eggs too.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed (Last updated: 06/05/2019)

Although not officially announced, we are currently expecting a sixth season of Black Mirror.

In January 2020, it was revealed that Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have departed from Endemol Shine Group who is the production house behind the show. Deadline notes that they’re talking to Netflix about an overall output deal.

It states that if a sixth season were to go ahead, negotiations would have to take place regarding the rights to the show which are with Endemol Shine Group. Endemol itself is currently going through a lot of changes with a buyout on the table to help raise new funds according to a report from Bloomberg.

This suggests to us that things are currently up in the air regarding the future of Black Mirror but we can look forward to more titles from the creators in the future.

The creators were optimistic about the future of the show soon after season 5 released on Netflix, however. Speaking to Yahoo, Charlie Brooker (the creator of Black Mirror) said that “Maybe we should cast someone like Barack Obama, he’d be good.”

The show’s future seems to be tied to the creator’s ability to create new stories. Brooker said the following: “I imagine if we run out of ideas, we will stop.”

Will there be another interactive Black Mirror episode?

In the interview with Yahoo, they spoke about any future interactive episodes that could be on the table. They specifically said that “The thing is, if you’re doing an interactive episode, it needs to justify itself. There needs to be a compelling narrative reason as to why you’re using that otherwise, it is just a gimmick.”

We do know that there are no plans for a sequel to one of the most beloved episodes, San Junipero with Brooker saying he wants to keep the two happy in their new home. However, all the way back in October 2016, it was stated that there had been ideas thrown around for sequels to White Bear and Be Right Back which are two of the earlier episodes.

When will season 6 of Black Mirror be on Netflix?

Unfortunetely, we don’t quite know when season 6 of Black Mirror will be on Netflix but with the news from January 2020, it may be longer than most fans would anticipate.

Clearly, everyone is already clamoring on social media for a sixth season having sped through all the new episodes in a single sitting.

IM SOO HAPPY season 5 of BLACK MIRROR is OFFICIALLY out can we get a season 6? — FairyBeliever180 (@FBeliever180) June 5, 2019

In the meantime, Netflix has added some new icons for you to spruce up your Netflix profile including a few symbols you may notice, Waldo, the monkey from season 4 and Ashley too.

You may also be interested in a couple of semi-spinoffs too which aren’t really official but feature similar concepts.

Do you want to see Black Mirror return for season 6? Let us know in the comments.