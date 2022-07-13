‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been over three years since we last got a new batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. It’s been years of stalemate with regards to a sixth season and the rights but the show is returning for a sixth season and has found its first cast members. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 6.

Netflix’s anthology series is still best in class and that’s despite multiple platforms piling in on the anthology format such as CBS All Access (now Paramount+) rebooting The Twilight Zone and Hulu’s attempt with Into the Dark.

The series began its life on Channel 4 for its first two seasons before Netflix eventually picked it up and has thus far produced three additional seasons and an interactive special. The show comes from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones who work with Netflix now exclusively under their Brokes & Bones banner.

The most recent season of the show, season 5, consisted of three episodes and was released on Netflix on June 5th, 2019.

Why Black Mirror has taken so long to be renewed for season 6

The future of the series has been on ice due to disputes with the IP owner, Endemol Shine Group.

Those disputes seemingly came to a head upon the news that Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker both departed Endemol Shine Group to start their own new company back (with Netflix’s financial backing and an overall output deal with Netflix) and things were very quiet on Black Mirror ever since.

In July 2020, Netflix struck a “landmark deal” with Brooker and Jones taking a controlling stake in the new company called Broke and Bones. Since their deal, they’ve produced Death to 2020 and 2021, the interactive series Cat Burglar and Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!.

But as it pertains to Black Mirror, the license still remains at the old company and remains there if Endemol and Netflix fail to come to an agreement to either license again for a new season or buy the rights outright.

Deadline stated back in July 2020:

“Three sources said that Netflix and Endemol Shine have held talks about transferring the brand, but an agreement is still thought to be some way off. In the meantime, there is nothing stopping Brooker and Jones bringing their distinctive style to other dystopian dramas, but they just won’t be badged as Black Mirror.”

Since that article, Endemol Shine Group was fully taken over by its new owners, the Banijay Group.

The creators were optimistic about the future of the show soon after season 5 was released on Netflix. Speaking to Yahoo, Charlie Brooker said that “Maybe we should cast someone like Barack Obama, he’d be good.”

In 2021, we got word that Black Mirror may return in a spinoff form. We’ve seen production listings (as had other outlets) that Netflix was (or still is) actively developing a follow-up to USS Callister which came in season 4 (more on this in a bit).

Black Mirror Season 6 Has Been Renewed at Netflix

Black Mirror once again went quiet again until May 2022 when Variety reported that a deal has been reached and a season 6 is in active-development at Netflix (Banijay and Netflix declined to comment for their story).

They stated:

“It’s been almost three years since Season 5 of the dystopian drama premiered on the streaming service in June 2019, but sources indicate that a new anthology series of “Black Mirror” is shaping up, and casting is now underway. While details about specific stories are being kept under lock and key, Variety understands that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5… … A source close to the production tells Variety that the latest season is even more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film. This is, of course, in line with recent seasons of “Black Mirror,” for which episodes usually exceeded 60 minutes and had incredibly high production values.”

That was followed up in July 2022 with the news that numerous new cast members have joined the production and that season 6 will be longer than season 5 (more than 3 episodes).

Among the stars set to feature in season 6 includes:

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project)

Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful)

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)

Kate Mara (House of Cards)

Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick)

Clara Rugaard

Auden Thornton

Anjana Vasan

A little earlier in the article, we mentioned that USS Callister was rumored to be getting a sequel episode or movie of some sort. Aaron Paul you may remember featured right at the end of that episode. Of course, he could be starring in another episode but it’s worth noting.

Filming on the new season has already begun according to reports. The Olive Press, a Spanish outlet, reported back in late June 2022 that filming on the sixth season was underway in Southern Spain specifically in the Costa del Sol.

They state:

“The British dystopian series has been revealed to be filming in San Pedro, Marbella, Estepona and the Loasur studios in Coin.”

We’ll keep this article updated over time as we learn of new Black Mirror season 6 developments. Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to more Black Mirror on Netflix.