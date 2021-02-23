‘Black Summer’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Black Summer is returning for season 2 on Netflix in 2021. While throughout most of 2020 the series has been unable to get underway with production that all changed in September 2020. Here’s the latest on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s zombie epic including filming dates, release dates, and what we can expect from the story.

Black Summer is a Netflix Original zombie-thriller series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Set in the same universe of Z-Nation, the series is branded as a prequel to the beloved crazy zombie series but it’s more of a spiritual successor than anything else. Taking a more nuanced, with an intimate and darker tone compared to that of its companion series.

Set years before the events of Z-Nation, during the darkest days of the zombie apocalypse, a mother joins with a group of strangers to help find her lost daughter and their loved ones. Although it has some spiritual connections to Z-Nation it’s actually set on a very different timeline from the Syfy series which remains canceled to this day.

Black Summer season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially Renewed (Last Updated 11/20/2019)

Typically, it takes on or 2 months for Netflix to renew its shows typically releasing information through its social accounts. In the case of Black Summer, everything went silent up until October 2019.

In October 2019 we spotted an auction on eBay and a website called HollywoodCharityAuctions.com that offered fans the chance to go on set. These mentioned that season 2 was due to start filming in winter 2019.

In November 2019, Netflix’s NX account confirmed that Black Summer would be returning for a second season at Netflix.

Jaime King also took to Twitter to express her happiness that they’re getting a second season. It was also announced by Kylie Newman (partner with Jaime King) that Jaime will also produce for season 2. In a separate Tweet, Jaime King said: “So excited to announce Black Summer season to you proud to star and produce this series with the most incredible human beings and artists!”

I am so excited to announce season two of Black Summer is coming! I’m so proud to star and produce the show with @netflix, @jrhyams and our incredible cast and crew! #blacksummer #netflix pic.twitter.com/t0MT3I3Qbk — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) November 20, 2019

What’s the production status of Black Summer season 2?

Filming for Black Summer season 2 began in early 2020 but on March 18th, 2020 we learned that production had been postponed for 2 weeks meaning that filming would start up again in April 2020 at the earliest.

The pandemic took hold and the show was up on permanent hiatus. Now, in July 2020, a new ProductionWeekly report stated that the series was due to start filming again on August 17th, 2020.

We’ve since had a further report, with the update that filming has been pushed back to September 3rd, 2020.

Filming of the first season began in July 2018 and wrapped up by the end of September 2018.

According to our source, filming is once again taking place in Calgary, Canada that was confirmed by Karl Schaefer on Twitter in late November.

We’ll be shooting in Calgary again. https://t.co/uMb0IsoJSp — Karl Schaefer (@UnrealKarl) November 26, 2019

As of late September 2020, we know that Black Summer is once again. Thanks to some of our commenters, we know that “They have been filming for 2 weeks straight in my town of High River Alberta. Just left yesterday and are heading south of Calgary for an airstrip scene.”.

Although there have been some Reddit posts that filming has concluded in late October or November, we’re yet to hear see any official confirmation.

What to expect from season 2 of Black Summer

*SPOILERS BELOW*

Opinions may be split on whether Black Summer needs a second season. The final shot was Rose and her daughter about to reunite giving us one of the few happy moments in the first season.

Out of the group of survivors only Sun, Spears and Rose survived the journey to the stadium. Rose’s story is effectively concluded after reuniting with her daughter. Spears’ only motivations were to survive and help Rose on her journey. Meanwhile, Sun who doesn’t speak a word of English may have only been looking to be evacuated.

The only survivor with motivation to continue the story was Vallez, but Rose had to mercy kill him, due to slowing her and the other survivors down because of his injury. Also, Lance is AWOL as he was running away from a growing horde of zombies.

Speaking of hordes, the tsunami was heavily hinted during the first season, but we never saw it. If Black Summer returns for a second season, the tidal wave of zombies can’t be too far aware, but considering how useless the protagonists are at killing zombies, it’ll be game over when it arrives.

There is room for more Black Summer, especially if the plans are for the show to link up with Z-Nation. We’d like to see the story of Black Summer, actually, go into detail about the event that’s mentioned on Z-Nation.

Mass starvation, paranoia, and panic made that summer one of the hardest time periods of the apocalypse, which should be explored in greater detail.

In an exclusive interview with Alec Puro, the show’s composer, he dropped a few hints as to what we can expect musically from the second season saying:

“Season 2 of Black Summer has a whole new set of themes that reflect the new surroundings and characters within the show. I am also building upon previous themes from season 1 but the sound of the show has definitely evolved and is even more refined and targeted in this new season.”

When will season 2 of Black Summer be on Netflix?

No official date has been set just yet although we’re hearing that the current plan is to release the series in the summer of 2021. How true that remains to be seen, however.

Would you like to see the second season of Black Summer? Let us know in the comments below!