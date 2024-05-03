‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 To Be Released in 2 Parts Starting in August 2024

It’s au revoir to City of Light and ciao bella Eternal City as the fourth season of Emily in Paris trades in Paris for Rome in a split fourth season starting in August 2024.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris has been one of Netflix’s most successful romantic comedy originals. Although the series was at first met with criticism, that hasn’t stopped the series from amassing a sizeable audience and being watched for hundreds of millions of hours across its first three seasons.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris has long been confirmed with filming still ongoing as we speak with the scheduled wrap planned for May 31st, 2024.

When is Emily in Paris season 4 coming to Netflix?

Hot off the press from yesterday’s announcement that Cobra Kai will be split into three parts for its final season, Netflix just confirmed today that Emily in Paris will be next to get the split season treatment. The news comes out of Netflix’s Netflix is a Joke festival taking place in Los Angeles as we speak.

Part 1 of Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on Netflix on August 15th, 2024.

Part 2 will arrive less than a month later on Netflix on September 12th, 2024.

The news of the split season was announced in an official video announcement by Lily Collins and several other members of the cast describing the new season.

What is the episode count?

The fourth season will have a total of ten episodes. Each part will consist of five episodes.

What’s going to happen in Emily in Paris season 4?

Netflix has provided a logline for the upcoming season;

“After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Are you looking forward to watching Emily in Paris’s fourth season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!