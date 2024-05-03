New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: May 3rd, 2024

Thanks to the 60 new arrivals on May 1st, it’s been a very busy opening week to May 2024, with some big new shows and movies added. Below, we’ll do a full recap of everything newly added to Netflix US from April 27th through May 3rd, 2024. We’ll also check out what’s been topping the Netflix US charts throughout the week.

Also don’t forget that this list is set to grow by one tonight and several more over the weekend. Tonight, we’re referring to John Mulaney Presents Everybody in L.A., which will be live on Netflix with special guests Jerry Seinfeld, Stavros Halkias, Ray J, and Tony Tucci, with a musical performance by St. Vincent. That goes live at 7 PM Pacific or 10 PM Eastern.

Over the weekend, Netflix will go live again twice with Katt Williams on Saturday and Tom Brady’s roast on Sunday. We’ll also see a new K-drama superhero series The Atypical Family drop tomorrow. Then, on Sunday, you’ve got Larva in Mars and The Peanut Butter Falcon dropping.

Let’s get into some highlights before diving into the full list:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Horror, War

Director: Roseanne Liang

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale

Writer: Max Landis, Roseanne Liang

Runtime: 83 min / 1h 23m

Chloë Grace Moretz has been involved with a few Netflix projects in the last few years but another recent movie she’s starred in released in 2020 and makes its Netflix debut today.

Set during WWII, you follow Captain Maude Garrett, who is on a highly important top-secret mission in which she encounters an unnatural force.

This movie has an incredible gap between critics’ and audience opinions. The critics seemed to love it, as evidenced by its coveted Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes and 77% score. The critics’ consensus was that it was “pulpy fun.” On the flipside, the audience score sits at 32%. Where will you land?

A Man in Full (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, Chanté Adams, Jon Michael Hill

Runtime: 43 mins

The big new Netflix release of the week (we’d recommend Unfrosted but the reviews are not kind so far!) is the 6-part limited series A Man in Full from David E. Kelley with Regina King behind the camera.

Adapting a well-known novel, the series follows a billionaire real estate mogul who finds himself up against it when all of his vast loans have been called in by his financiers.

The reviews for the series thus far have been mixed, but most praise Daniels’s performance even if they find other places lacking.

Boiling Point (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Izuka Hoyle, Stephen Graham, Steven Ogg, Cathy Tyson

Writer: James Cummings

Runtime: 45 mins

Sticking with limited series, we come onto the sublime (and stressful) series that follows on from the highly rated movie of the same name.

Per the BBC, here’s what you can expect from the 4 part series:

“Flawless food, flawed people. In the relentless pressure of the kitchen, someone is going to crack. Following on from the hit film, starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

58 New Movies Added This Week

13 Bombs (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian 2 Hearts (2020) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Airport (1970) – G – English

– G – English Airport 1975 (1974) – PG – English

– PG – English Airport ’77 (1977) – PG – English

– PG – English Beautiful Rebel (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Blended (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Bliss (1997) – R – English

– R – English Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016) – R – English

– R – English Dark Waters (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English DeAr (2024) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Eat Pray Love (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Europa Report (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Girls Trip (2017) – R – English

– R – English God’s Not Dead (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English Hellboy (2019) – R – English

– R – English Honeymoonish (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Arabic

– TV-PG – Arabic Hulk (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Jumanji (1995) – PG – English

– PG – English Liar Liar (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Lola (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Love With Its Details (2023) – TV-MA – Arabic

– TV-MA – Arabic Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – PG – English

– PG – English Mortal Kombat (2021) – R – English

– R – English Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English My Mercury (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English One More Shot (2024) – R – English

– R – English Patriots Day (2016) – R – English

– R – English Public Enemies (2009) – R – English

– R – English Rather (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Ride Along (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Secrets of the Neanderthals (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Shadow in the Cloud (2020) – R – English

– R – English Shrek (2001) – PG – English

– PG – English Shrek Forever After (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) – G – English

– G – English Starship Troopers (1997) – R – English

– R – English The Best Man Holiday (2013) – R – English

– R – English The Edge of Seventeen (2016) – R – English

– R – English The Equalizer (2014) – R – English

– R – English The Gentlemen (2019) – R – English

– R – English The Great Wall (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Interpreter (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Judge (2014) – R – English

– R – English The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – R – English

– R – English The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Young Victoria (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Traffic (2000) – R – English

– R – English Unfrosted (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English White House Down (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Woody Woodpecker (2017) – PG – English

20 New TV Series Added This Week

A Man in Full (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Black Clover (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Blue Mountain State (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Boiling Point (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 3) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dr. Stone (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Fiasco (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Frankly Speaking (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Haikyu!! (Seasons 3-4) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Military Prosecutor Doberman (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Outlander (Season 6) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Postcards (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Selling The OC (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Signal (Limited Series) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean T?P BON (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese The Unbroken Voice (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Unnatural (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese World Trigger (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – Japanese

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Thanks in part to the big first of the month movie shuffle, we saw all kinds of movies filter in and out of the top 10s this week. That said, Anyone But You is the clear winner taking home near maximum points.

Anyone But You (79 points) Smurfs: The Lost Village (57 points) King Richard (40 points) Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (36 points) Miller’s Girl (36 points) Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (34 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (30 points) Rust Creek (24 points) The Judge (19 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (16 points) The Great Wall (16 points) Blended (14 points) Mortal Kombat (9 points) Girls Trip (9 points) What Jennifer Did (9 points) The Equalizer (4 points) Anna (4 points) Hellboy (1 points) Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (1 point) Shrek (1 point) The Boss Baby (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Can anything stop Baby Reindeer? It looks like the answer is no with it picking up maximum points in the US this week. The Standard did a piece about Baby Reindeer’s monumental performance today, featuring a quote from yours truly! Go check it out.

Baby Reindeer (80 points) The Asunta Case (62 points) Dead Boy Detectives (59 points) Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (50 points) The Circle (49 points) Killing Eve (30 points) Deliver Me (25 points) The Upshaws (23 points) My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (20 points) A Man in Full (9 points) Goodbye, Earth (9 points) O.J.: Made in America (7 points) Heeramandi (7 points) Bad Dinosaurs (5 points) Our Living World (2 points) Outlander (2 points) Black Sails (1 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.