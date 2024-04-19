Welcome to another monthly rundown of everything that is coming soon to Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll cover all the licensed new movies and series, plus the latest Netflix Originals set to arrive throughout May 2024.

This list is a work in progress, so keep it bookmarked for the latest. We’ll update every few days throughout April 2024, with Netflix expected to release their list of what’s coming up either on the 17th or 24th of April.

Also, don’t forget that Netflix will remove many movies and series throughout May 2024. We’re tracking all the May 2024 Netflix departures here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Black Clover (Season 2) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Blended (2014) – Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore headline this rom-com celebrating its 10th anniversary.

– Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore headline this rom-com celebrating its 10th anniversary. Cry Babies: Magic Tears (Season 3) – Kids animated series.

Dark Waters (2019) – Directed by Todd Haynes, this biopic movie starring Mark Ruffalo looks at the fight of an attorney who goes up against his own firm to expose toxic waste-dumping scheme.

– Directed by Todd Haynes, this biopic movie starring Mark Ruffalo looks at the fight of an attorney who goes up against his own firm to expose toxic waste-dumping scheme. Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy about a 10-year-old boy who begins partaking in his father’s illegal activities.

– Mexican comedy about a 10-year-old boy who begins partaking in his father’s illegal activities. Dr. Stone (Season 1) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Girls Trip (2017) – Comedy about four friends going on a boozy reunion trip in New Orleans.

– Comedy about four friends going on a boozy reunion trip in New Orleans. Haikyu!! (New Seasons) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024) Netflix Original – Indian political drama series.

– Indian political drama series. Hellboy (2019) – David Harbour from Stranger Things takes on the iconic role of Hellboy, a half-demon investigator.

– David Harbour from Stranger Things takes on the iconic role of Hellboy, a half-demon investigator. Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (2022) – Music documentary on the singer that dominated the 1950s.

– Music documentary on the singer that dominated the 1950s. Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Mortal Kombat (2021) – The most recent movie adaptation of the classic fighting game series with Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee starring.

Outlander (Season 6) – After a two-year wait, Netflix is getting a new batch of Outlander episodes.

– After a two-year wait, Netflix is getting a new batch of Outlander episodes. Rather (2023) – Documentary on the esteemed journalist.

– Documentary on the esteemed journalist. The Great Wall (2019) – Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal star in this epic war movie.

– Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal star in this epic war movie. The Matrix: Resurrections (2021) – The long-awaited fourth Matrix movie sees the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss with Lana Wachowski directing.

The Quintessential Quintuplets (Multiple Seasons) – Anime series.

– Anime series. The Unbroken Voice (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the Colombian telenovela.

– New season of the Colombian telenovela. Unnatural (Limited Series) – Japanese mystery drama series about a forensic doctor looking into some perplexing cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

A Man in Full (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Highly anticipated new six-part drama being produced by David E. Kelley and starring Jeff Daniels about a real estate broker who has a crumbling empire.

– Highly anticipated new six-part drama being produced by David E. Kelley and starring Jeff Daniels about a real estate broker who has a crumbling empire. Beautiful Rebel (2024) Netflix Original – Italian musical biopic on the life of rockstar Gianna Nannini.

– Italian musical biopic on the life of rockstar Gianna Nannini. Secrets of the Neanderthals (2024) Netflix Original – Directed by Ashley Gething, this new doc on the primative creatures that roamed Earth before us. Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart.

Shadow in the Cloud (2020) – Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this horror war movie about a WWII transporting documents and encountering an evil presence.

– Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this horror war movie about a WWII transporting documents and encountering an evil presence. T P BON (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sci-fi anime series based on the classic manga following the Time Patrol who save innocent lives from the past.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Season 1) Netflix Original – Live comedy event.

– Live comedy event. Postcards (Season 1) Netflix Original – Nollywood drama starring Sola Sobowale and Tobi Bakre.

– Nollywood drama starring Sola Sobowale and Tobi Bakre. Selling the OC (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. Unfrosted (2024) Netflix Original – Comedy movie on the breakfast wars of the 1960s with a big ensemble cast led by Jerry Seinfeld.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Katt Williams: New Comedy Special (LIVE) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – Shia LeBeouf headlines this feel-good comedy drama about a crab fisherman helping a young man getting into professional wrestling school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (2019) – Sports documentary on Deion Sanders.

– Sports documentary on Deion Sanders. Reba (Seasons 1-6) – Classic comedy sitcom starring Reba McEntire that aired on The WB and The CW.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Super Rich in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Bodkin (Season 1) Netflix Original – Will Forte leads this new 7-episode series about a crew of podcasters investigating a mysterious disappearance in an Irish town.

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) Netflix Original – Long-awaited new animated season of the fantasy action title.

– Long-awaited new animated season of the fantasy action title. Mother of the Bride (2024) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove.

– Romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Thank You, Next (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic drama series.

– Turkish romantic drama series. The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024) Netflix Original – Spanish-language crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary crime series from Spain.

– Documentary crime series from Spain. Living with Leopards (2024) Netflix Original – Nature documentary from director Alex Parkinson and co-director Brad Bestelink

– Nature documentary from director Alex Parkinson and co-director Brad Bestelink Pokemon: Horizons: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original – Next 12 episodes of the latest season of the anime series based on the beloved card game.

The Courier (2024) – The streaming debut of a Spanish thriller about a hustler and his rise to the top of the pile.

The streaming debut of a Spanish thriller about a hustler and his rise to the top of the pile. The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original – New regional spin-off for the dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Archer (Seasons 1-14) – The adult animated series from Adam Reed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – The first four episodes of the new season of Netflix’s flagship period romance series.

– The first four episodes of the new season of Netflix’s flagship period romance series. Maestro in Blue (Season 2) Netflix Original – Greek drama returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Open Heart (2023) – Henrik Lundqvist is the subject of this documentary.

– Henrik Lundqvist is the subject of this documentary. The 8 Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean comedy series about eight people trapped in an 8-story building participating in a dangerous game show.

Thelma the Unicorn (2024) Netflix Original – From directors Jared Hess and Lynn Wang, this new colorful animated feature adapts the best-selling kids’ book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 21st

Paper Trail (Android and iOS) Netflix Games – Developed by Newfangled Games, this puzzle game is launching on mobile via Netflix Games.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Buying London (Season 1) Netflix Original – New reality property series hosted by Daniel Daggers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Tires (Season 1) Netflix Original – New work-place sitcom starring Shane Gillis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Atlas (2024) Netflix Original – Jennifer Lopez’s second major Netflix Original movie with this one being a sci-fi action epic.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 1) Netflix Original – Set years after the events of Camp Cretaceous this new animated series sees you returning to the world of dinosaurs.

– Set years after the events of Camp Cretaceous this new animated series sees you returning to the world of dinosaurs. My Oni Girl (2024) Netflix Original – Anime movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 30th

Eric (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British drama series starring Benedict Cumberbatch playing a father who’s looking for his son aided with the help of a life-size version of his puppet creation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

A Part of You (2024) Netflix Original – Swedish teen-drama about a young girl forced to reinvent herself at 17-years-old.

– Swedish teen-drama about a young girl forced to reinvent herself at 17-years-old. Raising Voices (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish teen drama series.

Want to see what’s coming up next? See all the June 2024 Netflix Originals here and the full list of Netflix Originals still to come in 2024 here.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in May 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.