‘Black Summer’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

It’s been a long two year wait, but finally the second season of Black Summer has been and gone. After an impressive second season, fans, including ourselves, will be hoping to see a third season of the Z-Nation prequel. It’s early days, and we’re waiting for Netlfix to make a decision on the future of Black Summer.

Black Summer is a Netflix Original horror series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, and is the prequel to the incredible zany zombie series Z-Nation.

The second season of Black Summer was a great improvement upon the first. If there’s one thing that Black Summer continues to do well, it is to ensure that every encounter with zombies is frightening, and confrontations with other survivors are nerve wrackingly tense.

Has Black Summer been renewed for a third season on Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 17/06/2021)

The fact that Netflix hasn’t yet renewed Black Summer shouldn’t come as a surprise given the fact that the series has been out for less than 24 hours at the time of publishing.

What will determine whether or not Black Summer returns for a third season is viewership. In particular, new viwers and how many viewers have been retained from the first season will have a great impact.

Given the popularity of zombie television shows, and zombies in general, we fully expect to see Black Summer season 2 to perform well.

Season Two Brief Recap

The majority of the second season saw Rose, Anna, and the other groups of survivors making their way towards the origin of the mysterious plane that had been dropping supplies in the area.

We learned that for a few month, Rose, Anna, Spears and Sun had been seperated after being attacked by Ray Nazeri’s crew. Rose left Spears for dead after he sustained a gun wound, and Sun was captured when she stayed behind to push Spears into a ditch, in the hope that he would survive somehow.

In the heart of winter, survivors were struggling even more to find supplies. Causing tension, conflicts and lots of death when different groups encountered each other.

Rose and Anna found a moment of repreive, after they were lead to an abandoned ski lodge by Boone. Sadly, Anna found no time to relax as she was constantly on edge, waiting for danger around every corner. The pair would reunite with Spears, who was able to make it to the lodge before succumbing to his infected gun wound. Sadly, this would be the end for Spears as his wound had been slowly killing him for some time, leading Anna to put the man out of his misery.

In the end all of the groups we’d followed throughout the season converged on the air strip, but this lead to practically nearly everyone dying. We’re left with an injured Rose and Ray, with Anna in a working car unclear on what to do next. Meanwhile Sun was the only survivor to make it onto the plane, ecstactic to learn that the pilot could speak Korean, making him the first person she could talk to since the outbreak.

Wait, was that Lance!?

The last we saw of Lance was at the end of season 1 when he was running away from a small horde of zombies, and his fate was left unknown. Arguably no one was expecting to see him return in the second season, but we finally learned the sad, and albeit tragic fate of the character.

After stopping his car to allow a pregnant woman inside, she tricked him and unlocked the driver’s side of the door. This allowed the man that Lance failed to stop for, to get inside and shoot him in the neck. With his blood all over the dashboard, the pair attempting to steal the car crashed, which then lead to a dramatic chase between the now zombified Lance and his murderer.

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of Lance, but to have the character retur we finally learn of his fate is more than appreciated.

What can we expect from Black Summer season 3?

The final moments of Black Summer season 2 left us with plenty of questions for season 3.

Where is the plane taking Sun?

Of all of the survivors that made it to the airstrip, the only person to make it onto the plane was Sun. After conversing with the pilot, it’s still unclear where the pilot is travelling too. We know that the pilot has to stop to refuel, and with the amount of attention that the plane brings, there’s no guarentee Sun and the pilot will get the chance to take off again.

Will Rose survive?

In their dramatic confrontation, Rose used the flare gun to destroy fuel barrels behind Ray, but the resulting explosion injured the pair. Rose’s injured leg left her unable to board the plane, and was prepared to die and be left behind in order to see Anna board the plane, but her daughter opted against boarding and made it back to her.

We were left wondering what the fate of Rose is going to be as Anna was able to find a car, but when she made it back to Rose it looked like she was questioning what her next move is.

Anna has shown that the zombie apocalypse has taken a dramactic toll on her mental health. While it’s highly unlikely she would leave Rose to die, the fact Anna witnessed her leave Spears to die clearly resonates with her months later.

Will Mance join Rose and Anna?

Mance took on the small horde of zombies practically single handedly, and came out uncscathed. With an injured Rose to look after Anna could do with all the help she can get.

Will Ray join Rose and Anna?

Just like Rose, Ray is injured from the explosion and is arguably in a worse state than Rose after receiving a beatdown from some of the other survivors.

If Ray lives, and can change his attitude then he would be an incredible asset to the group. But if there is too much bad blood between himself and Rose then that could set up the pair for even further conflict in the near future.

The Ski-Lodge

With the plane no longer a viable option, the most logical place for the survivors to go to is the ski-lodge. The lodge has enough comfortable beds for everyone, food that can last a for over a year, fuel and plenty of water.

The main issues facing anyone staying at the lodge is it is incredibly hard to defend. Due to the number of entrances and windows, it’s not hard for anyone, including zombies, to get inside.

The lodge is secluded enough that survivors and zombies will be few and far between. But, it’s still a giant gamble.

When can we expect a third season of Black Summer on Netflix?

It took two years inbetween the release of the first and second seasons of Black Summer.

If the third season follows suit then subscribers could be waiting until 2023 for the next season. At the earliest we may not Black Summer return until August 2023.

Would you like to see a third season of Black Summer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!