‘Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes’ (Season 6) Coming to Netflix US in June 2023

One of only two remaining Disney series to be on Netflix and get regular updates is the Disney Channel series Bunk’d. After completing its season 6 run on Disney Channel, it’s now expected to arrive on Netflix in the United States in June 2023.

Pamela Eells O’Connell created the series for It’s a Laugh Productions as a spin-off from Disney Channel’s popular nanny sitcom Jessie, which starred Debby Ryan. Initially, it followed a summer camp in the fictional town of Moose Rump, Maine and featured Peyton List, Karan Brar, and Skai Jackson reprising their roles from Jessie. The show shed all ties in season 4 when the former Ross kids departed, and they introduced a revolving cast of younger campers.

This change infused the series with new life and eventually became the first Disney Channel series in history to reach seasons 5, 6, and, later this year, seven seasons. The currently airing season 6 serves as a soft reboot and even added a subtitle rebranded it as Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes. The returning cast relocate to another fictional, butt-inspired town: Dusty Tush, Wyoming. Here, the characters hope to setup the first-ever Kikiwaka Ranch. The new Western influences are felt throughout the supersized 30-episode season and for the first time, a season-long storyline regarding a buried treasure provides a throughline.

Season 6 premiered on Disney Channel on June 10th, 2022, and is scheduled to wrap up on May 21st, 2023. A month later, season 6 of Bunk’d is scheduled to hit Netflix US on June 20th, 2023.

Who are the Current Stars? The only Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes cast member remaining from season 1 is Miranda May, who plays inefficient and apparently now famous author, Camp Director Lou. Trevor Tordjman continues in the role of the kind-hearted doofus, co-owner Parker that he originated in season 5. Israel Johnson plays Noah, the sole counselor to make the journey to Wyoming. The puppet-loving wannabe actor has been around since season 4. Mallory James Mahoney has the 2nd longest tenure with her environmentalist / pageant queen character Destiny Baker cooking up sass since season 3 – but now she’s a counselor too! That just leaves the (only!) 3 campers they seem to care about, all new additions to the cast for season 6. Shiloh Verrico plays Winnie who really likes to blow things up, Alfred Lewis‘ Bill aspires to be a true cowboy and maybe make some friends along the way, and Jake, played by Luke Busey, is a gamer with a heart of gold and mind of mush.

Will Other Regions of Netflix Get Bunk’d?

A year ago, we would have said, “certainly not,” but since Bob Iger returned as Disney CEO, he’s removed their moratorium on new licensing deals. While he promises that Disney+ will not remove content from their primary brands like Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars, he has made it clear their general entertainment brands are fair game. Disney Channel doesn’t fall under that category, and it’s highly unlikely Disney will license Disney Channel or Disney Junior shows exclusively. However, a shared license for Bunk’d in some countries alongside Disney+ isn’t unreasonable.

Even so, don’t hold your breath.

When Will Bunk’d Leave Netflix?

Bunk’d is very far off from becoming available on Disney+ US. The contract for Bunk’d is lifetime of the series + 4 years. They have already renewed the series for 20 more episodes. Per a source close to the production, the upcoming 7th season will premiere July 23rd, 2023 on Disney Channel. On May 7th, it was announced that 12 of the 20 episodes were filmed before the show halted production in support of the WGA Strike. This will likely delay the plans to conclude the season later this year which means the earliest the 7th (and almost certainly final) season could stream on Netflix is now early 2024.

Therefore, Disney+ US subscribers eager to watch the longest running Disney Channel show in history and complete the Jessie franchise are going to be quite unhappy to learn the show won’t be available to stream on Disney+ US until 2028. If the impossible happens and the show is renewed for an 8th season, the removal gets pushed back even further. However, as we learned in February 2022 when Disney paid Netflix to buy Daredevil, Jessica Jones, American Horror Story, and other series off the platform numerous years before the end of their contracts, a renegotiation is possible. Perhaps someday Disney will work it out and bring Bunk’d to Disney+ US sooner, but until then you’ll have to stay subscribed to Netflix.

Are you looking forward to Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.