‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Announced shortly after the release of one of Netflix’s biggest movies in its history, an international spin-off was announced, which has now set its release date for July 2023. Titled Bird Box Barcelona, here’s everything you need to know about the spin-off.

Based on a novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, Bird Box was Netflix’s biggest movie of 2018 released on December 21st, 2018. Starring Sandra Bullock, the post-apocalyptic thriller follows a woman named Malorie (Bullock) who must navigate a perilous journey with two children, Boy and Girl, in a world where an unseen entity causes people to take their own lives after looking at it.

According to current hourly metrics, the original Bird Box is the third most-watched movie in Netflix’s history, with 282.02 million hours watched in the first 28 days. Using Netflix’s old viewership metric, the movie reached 89 million views.

Advertising

Described as an “expansion” of the original movie, Bird Box Barcelona will follow a new group of survivors. The feature film was first announced in July 2021 with Álex Pastor and David Pastor attached to direct. The duo is best known for working on Netflix’s The Occupant and The Head for HBO Max.

Per the official synopsis, here’s what you can expect:

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

The title announcement, seen embedded below, features many similarities with the American counterpart with a chaotic introduction

Who will star in Bird Box Barcelona?

Here’s the full cast list for Bird Box Barcelona so far:

Mario Casas

Georgina Campbell

Alejandra Howard

Naila Schuberth

Diego Calva

Patrick Criado

Lola Dueñas

Gonzalo De Castro

Michelle Jenner

Leonardo Sbaraglia

When will Bird Box Barcelona be on Netflix?

The movie will be among Netflix’s summer slate of movies, with it set to debut globally on July 14th, 2023.

It’ll be competing throughout the month with other big Netflix movie releases such as They Cloned Tyrone and Happiness for Beginners.

Will there be a main Bird Box Spin-off?

There is no word on whether Sandra Bullock will ever return to reprise her role in a sequel. Back in 2020, we had heard that a sequel was in active development, but any movement on that has since gone quiet.

The good news is that since the release of the main movie, Josh Malerman has written a sequel to the main movie called Malorie which has been in bookshops since July 2020.

Bird Box Barcelona is produced by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis. Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams serves as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to watching Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.