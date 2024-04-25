New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

2023 was a strong year for new K-dramas on Netflix, and 2024 is already shaping up to be another strong year for the streaming service. We’ll keep track of all the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024. Throughout the remainder of 2024 more titles will be announced.

Korean titles Added to Netflix in 2024 So Far

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2) N – Jan 5th

– Jan 5th The Bequeathed (Season 1) N – Jan 19th

– Jan 19th Captivating the King (Season 1) N – Jan 21st

– Jan 21st Doctor Slump (Season 1) N – Jan 27th

– Jan 27th Queen of Divorce (Season 1) N – Jan 31st

– Jan 31st Korean Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1) – Feb 8th

– Feb 8th A Killer Paradox (Season 1) N – Feb 9th

– Feb 9th Ghost Doctor (Season 1) – Feb 23rd

– Feb 23rd My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024) N – Mar 1st

– Mar 1st Queen of Tears (Season 1) N – March 9th

– March 9th Chicken Nugget (Season 1) N – Mar 15th

– Mar 15th Physical 100 (Season 2) N – Mar 19th

– Mar 19th Parasyte: The Grey (Season 1) N – Apr 5th

Q1 2024 – January/March 2024

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Hwa, Yoon Seo Ah

Netflix Release Date: April 26th

The world descends into chaos when it’s revealed that an asteroid is set to crash into Earth in 200 days. With months left to live, a former primary school teacher volunteers to help at the city hall to protect the children caught up in the chaos of a world going mad.

Q2 2024 – April/June 2024

Frankly Speaking (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Go Kyung Po, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun

Netflix Release Date: May 1st, 2024

Song Ki Baek, a single 33-year-old announcer at a broadcasting station, suddenly finds himself unable to keep up his polite and well-mannered approach and can’t stop himself from saying the first thing that comes into his head. As he gains more attention, On Joo Woo, a writer for a popular TV variety show, is determined for him to appear on her show.

The Atypical Family (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi

Netflix Release Date: May 4th, 2024

Bok Gwi Doo and his family all have mysterious powers. His is the ability to travel back in time, but only to happy memories in his life. But after he is diagnosed with depression, he suddenly loses his ability to time travel, and thanks to problems of the modern world, soon the remainder of his family lose their powers too. But, when Do Da He walks into their lives and begins to live with them, her influence may be the key to returning their powers.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ryu Joon Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, Bae Sung Woo

Netflix Release Date: May 17th, 2024

The 8 Show should be enough for Squid Game fans to whet their appetite. The parallels between the shows are highly similar, but notably, The 8 Show lacks the same color palette and brightness as Squid Game. This may have been intentional and comes across as extremely nihilistic. Either way, we’re hyped to watch this!

The synopsis of The 8 Show has been sourced from Asianwiki:

“8 people in need of money are invited to appear on reality variety show Money Game. The 8 people are to stay at the studio that consists of nothing but concrete walls. If they are able to hang in there for 100 days, they can divide the winning prize of 44.8 billion won equally. But, everything they spend for, including necessities like food, water, and electricity, costs 1,000 times more than normal prices and is deducted from the winning prize.”

Sweet Home (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, Lee Si Young, Yoo Oh Sung

Netflix Release Date: Q2 2024

Filmed back to back, thankfully, there isn’t a three-year wait for the release of the third and final season of Sweet Home.

Resident Playbook (Season 1) N – (Working Title)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, Han Ye Ji

Netflix Release Date: Q2 2024

Hospital Playlist was a huge hit for Netflix, and now it’s getting a spin-off! Details are still limited, but we expect to learn a lot more soon.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Netflix Release Date: Q2 2024

Q2 is going to be exceptionally busy for Netflix, and Hierarchy is up there with one of our most anticipated.

The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jusin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather.

Q3 2024 – July/September 2024

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Moo Saeng, Wi Ha Joon

Netflix Release Date: Q3 2024

Gyeongseong Creature will return with Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee returning. Rather than reprise their roles, the story will take place in the modern-day, where they will each play a new character, and how they link to the past remains to be seen.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Political | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Jae Woong

Netflix Release Date: Q3 2024

We love a good political drama on Netflix, and with a star-studded cast involved in The Whirlwind, we can’t wait for the Summer.

“Park Dong Ho is the prime minister of South Korea. He wants to punish the corrupt president, who colludes with powerful family-owned corporations called chaebols, and change the world of politics. Jung Soo Jin is the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. She confronts Park Dong Ho and fierce political strife ensues.”

Director: Jason Kim

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyun

Netflix Release Date: Q3 2024

Filming is currently ongoing for Officer Black Belt and is expected to end by December 2023.

The synopsis for Officer Black Belt has been sourced from Netflix;

“The story kicks off with Kim Woo-bin’s character saving a ‘martial arts officer’ from a criminal’s assault. That’s an officer who partners with a probation officer solely for physically dangerous situations. As a result of this brave rescue, Kim Woo-bin’s character is made a temporary ‘martial arts officer’ for five weeks.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBC

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Release Date: Q3 2024

The title for the series has changed from Alone in the Woods to The Frog. The incredibly exciting K-drama is being directed by Mo Wan Il, the director of the critically acclaimed series The World of the Married.

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

One man’s life begins to crumble when a mysterious woman shows up at his motel one summer, leaving him to cling dearly to his former ways of life.

Q4 2024 – October/December 2024

Season: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Min Seok

Netflix Release Date: Q4 2024

Filming for Mr. Plankton took place between June 2023, and December 2023. Notably, the series will star actress Lee You Mi who has made a name for herself in some of Netflix’s biggest K-dramas such as Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Strong Girl Nam-soon.

The synopsis for Mr. Plankton has been sourced from Soompi;

“Hae Jo is a man whose heart is empty because he owns nothing. Hae Jo dreams of a colorful future away from his gloomy plankton-like life where he feels like he doesn’t belong anywhere and doesn’t have anyone he cares about. Jo Jae Mi is someone who will give Hae Jo an infinite amount of love and want to become his family.”

The Great Flood (2024) N

Director: Kim Byung-woo

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jae Woong

Netflix Release Date: Q4 2024

Considering The Great Flood is South Korea’s 2024 blockbuster on Netflix, we’re expecting to see some stunning visuals from the film.

The synopsis for The Great Flood has been sourced from AsianWiki:

“A great flood has hit planet Earth. People, including An Na and Hee Jo struggle to survive in their apartment building, which is sinking into the water. An Na is an AI development researcher and Hee Jo belongs to a human resource security team, who is trying to save An Na from the disaster. But why is Hee Jo trying to save An Na and who is behind it?”

Uprising (2024) N

Director: Kim Sang Man

Genre: Drama, Historical, War | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Jung Min, Kang Dong Won, Cha Seung Won, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu

Netflix Release Date: Q4 2024

The Joseon period, aesthetically, is a beautiful and prosperous period of Korean history. Any story set in the Joseon period immediately grabs the attention of subscribers.

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

Set in the Joseon era, during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journey through the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries: Cheon-yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude, and Jong-ryeo, Cheon-yeong’s master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family.

Hellbound (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Yang Ik Hoon

Netflix Release Date: Q4 2024

One of the biggest changes for the second season of Hellbound is Kim Sung Cheol replacing Yoo Ah In as Jung Jin Soo, after the latter was the center of a drug scandal.

The Trunk (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Gong Yoo, Jung Yun HA

Netflix Release Date: Q4 2024

Beloved Korean actor Gong Yoo will star in this exciting new romance drama.

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

“A clandestine marriage service is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore of a lake, bringing to light the strange marriage between a couple in the thick of it all”

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Gong Yoo

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The most surprising and exciting news for 2024 will be the emphatic return of Squid Game!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Seon Kyu, Jo Hyun Chul

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Filming is still currently ongoing for Aema and expect to see the K-drama on Netflix sometime in the Summer of 2024.

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Aema is a fictional comedy K-drama that will showcase the people in Chungmuro who created the movie “Madam Aema” in the early 1980s. The K-drama will showcase the stories of the actresses, producers, and directors of that time before they finalize the movie. ”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2024 (TBA)

The cast of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon will get many K-drama fans excited. While Netflix subscribers are already familiar with Kim Go Eun and Kim Gun Woo, it will be a Netflix debut for actress Park Ji Hyun.

““Eun Jung And Sang Yeon” tells the story of a drama writer named Ryu Eun Jung and a filmmaker named Cheon Sang Yeon. Eun Jung and Sang Yeon had been best friends since elementary school but ended their friendship due to an incident. After years passed, the two meet again, now as adults.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12*

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy

Netflix Release date: 2024 (TBA)

Everything Will Come True will see the reunion of Uncontrollably Fond pair Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, who once again find themselves paired as the romantic leads.

“Genie is a spirit that comes out of lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted 3 wishes to make.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Historical, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Bying Eun

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Historical K-dramas are often some of the most enjoyable on Netflix. Throw in an extremely talented cast and you have a recipe for success.

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“It follows the story of a family that became wealthy merchants through the art trade in the late Joseon Dynasty. Revolves around the secret of a son who abruptly returns after disappearing and his half-sister who pursues the truth.

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A Korean drama writer has made a name for herself within the industry for extreme twisted stories full of unexpected surprises, suddenly entering and getting trapped in her own story. The writer faces a series of comedic situations as she tries to escape back to reality.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2024

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Jo Yi Hyun, Lomon

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024/Early 2025

If it wasn’t for Squid Game then All of Us Are Dead would be the most successful K-drama series ever on Netflix. Fans are ravenous for more from the zombie drama, and we can’t wait to see where the virus and story takes us next.

Filming for the series is due to take place at the start of 2024, which means we’ll be incredibly lucky to see the series return before the end of 2024.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub

Netflix Release Date: 2025

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Director: Lee Il Hyung

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Jun, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

It’s almost impossible to escape from Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo, who continues to be one of the busiest Korean actors on Netflix.

Netflix released a synopsis for Karma;

“In Karma (WT), disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate. The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event, and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, weaving a gripping crime thriller following those trapped by ill-fated entanglements.”

Director: Kwon Oh Seung

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Netflix Release Date: 2025

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

You Have Done Well (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.

Which K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!