‘A Family Affair’ Starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron Coming to Netflix in June 2024

Kissing Booth actress Joey King will star alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair. Originally scheduled for release on Netflix globally in November 2023, the movie was eventually delayed, had some reshoots, and is now set for a late June 2024 release. Here’s everything we know so far.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris, and Rich Delia serve as casting directors on the project. Andrea Wertheim and Joe Roth are also listed as producers.

A Family Affair is directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese, whose credits include P. S. I Love You, Paris je t’aime, Freedom Writers, and more. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon.

Netflix bought the rights to the script in early 2022, with Netflix announcing the project in June 2022:

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will star in an upcoming romcom on Netflix — a surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. pic.twitter.com/L8OnpDlztT — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

Announced in January as part of Netflix’s 2023 film slate reveal, it was announced that A Family Affair will be released worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 17th, 2023. According to one crew member, the movie was initially due to be released in early 2023.

In July 2023, we learned that the movie may have been pushed from its November release date. Netflix confirmed to What’s on Netflix that the release date is in flux but did not state when the movie would be released. This is one of several movies shifted from their initial release dates.

We can confirm now that the movie will finally be available on Netflix globally on June 28th, 2024.

What’s the plot of A Family Affair?

Previously, not a whole lot was known about the plot, but we had a brief logline:

“The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

A further synopsis adds a bit more flesh to the story:

“Work as the assistant to super mega movie star, Chris Cole, a demanding and womanizing narcissist, is beginning to take its toll on Zara. On an impulse she quits her job, only to soon discover that her widowed mother has begun a romance with the famous playboy.”

We don’t have many official photos for the movie just yet beyond the screen captures gathered from the 2023 SAVE THE DATES reveal:

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s A Family Affair?

The movie’s main star will be the iconic actress Nicole Kidman, whose recent credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Being Ricardos, and Aquaman. Kidman has also worked with Netflix before on Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

She will be joined by Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Baywatch) and Joey King (Uglies, The Kissing Booth). Efron has worked with Netflix on the reality series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which returned for a second season.

In August 2022, the cast was expanded to include Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy.

Rounding out the cast are:

Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)

(Joy Ride) Gissette Valentin (Will Trent)

(Will Trent) Olivia Macklin (Psychopomp) as Ashley

When and where did A Family Affair film?

Filming began on August 2nd, 2022, and lasted for a few months before ending on October 18th, 2022. The film has been in post-production since October 2022. Filming took place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

On August 9th, the DailyMail snapped King and Efron on set in Georgia.

On September 26th, Kidman herself took to Instagram to state filming was still ongoing and that she was currently enjoying a nap.

As we covered in early 2024, some additional filming/reshoots involving all the principal actors in the project took place in early March 2024.

