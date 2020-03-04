‘Call the Midwife’ and Other BBC Series Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2020

All eight seasons of Call the Midwife and a selection of other popular BBC titles are scheduled to leave Netflix Canada by the end of March 2020. Included in the list of BBC series set to leave are 6 seasons of Father Brown and all five seasons of Life Below Zero. Below will be the full list of BBC titles and the dates they’re scheduled to leave.

The largest loss for Netflix Canada in the list of BBC shows is Call the Midwife. With eight seasons of the critically acclaimed British drama scheduled to leave, that’s a total of 69 episodes leaving the library. Not to mention Canadian fans would have been excited at the prospect of seeing the ninth season arrive, but sadly this no longer looks to be the case.

Call the Midwife is a British drama series that chronicles the lives of a group of midwives in East London from the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s.

The next big loss for Canadian subscribers is Father Brown. A much-beloved crime-drama series, Father Brown is currently set to leave Netflix Canada and the US by the end of the month. Once the series leaves both libraries, Father Brown will only be available to stream on the Argentinian Netflix.

Set in the 1950s, the UK is still in a state of recovery from the devasting impact of WW2. In the small village of Kembleford in the Cotswold, a local priest by the name of Father Brown uses his sharp wit and intellect to stop crimes, and also maintaining his duties to the parish.

The full list of BBC shows leaving Netflix Canada in March 2020 are:

Call the Midwife: 8 Seasons

Father Brown: 6 Seasons

Life and Death Row: 3 Seasons

Life Below Zero: 5 Seasons

New Blood: 1 Season

The Honourable Woman: 1 Season

Thirteen: 1 Season

All of the above series are scheduled to leave Netflix Canada on March 31st, 2020.

Where can I stream the BBC Shows next?

The most logical home for the series scheduled to leave is Britbox. Launched in Canada two years ago, Britbox is the so-called home of British titles from the BBC and ITV. As more and more British titles leave the Netflix libraries overtime, Britbox will likely become the exclusive home for BBC and ITV content.

According to figures taken from the Britbox wiki, there is a total of 650,000 Britbox subscribers across the USA and Canada.

Will you be sad to see the departure of Call the Midwife and other BBC series? Let us know in the comments below!