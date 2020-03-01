Father Brown & Dad’s Army Leaving Netflix in March 2020

Two BBC classics are set to leave Netflix in the United States at the end of March 2020. This includes all 10 seasons of Dad’s Army and all six seasons of Father Brown. Here’s why they’re leaving, when they’re set to leave and more.

Let’s start off by covering what titles are set to leave first.

We’ll begin with Dad’s Army which is one of the BBC’s most classic comedies. Airing from 1968 up to 1977, the sitcom ran for a total of nine seasons although it’s condensed to six for Netflix.

The series is about the Home Guard, a military outfit consisting of volunteers.

Father Brown, however, is a crime drama series that follows a crime-solving Catholic priest. 9 seasons have been produced so far but only six are available on Netflix.

All seasons of both shows are currently showing to be expiring at the end of March 2020. This is, of course, subject to change as per all removals but given the general direction of most British content, we believe it’s certain at this point.

Why are they leaving Netflix?

As with all departures from Netflix, it comes down to licensing. With the BBC throwing its efforts behind the likes of BritBox and Acorn, most of its content library will slowly be departing over time.

Where are they going to stream next?

As we mentioned, most BBC content has been departing to either head to Britbox or Acorn. We’re yet to hear where Father Brown and Dad’s Army are headed yet as they’re mainly available on Netflix right now. Father Brown is on Britbox currently but whether it’ll start streaming all episodes in the future is unclear.

We’ll update this post once we learn where their new homes are.

We’re also seeing several other BBC titles set to leave at the end of March 2020. This includes North & South, The Fear, Murder Detectives and a few more nature documentaries from the British producer. These include Weird Wonders of The World, Wild Alaska, Monkey Planet and Wild Arabia.

Will you miss Father Brown and Dad’s Army once they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments.