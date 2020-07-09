‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

It’s an exciting time for Cobra Kai fans with the series moving its home to Netflix. The fantastic martial arts drama has a surprise smash hit and is beloved by millions of fans already worldwide. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 3, including what to expect, casting news, trailer updates, and the Netflix release. date.

Cobra Kai is an American Martial-Arts drama created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg. The series is a continuation of The Karate Kid films, and takes place 34 years after the events of The Karate Kid.

Fired from his job, a dead beat father, and a heavy drinker, life has not been good to Johnny Lawrence the past 30 years. Upon rescuing an asthmatic kid from a gang of bullies, Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and becomes the new sensei to outsiders and bullied children. When long time, and successful karate rival, Daniel LaRusso, discover that Cobra Kai has reopened, it reignites the feud between them.

When is Cobra Kai season 3 coming to Netflix?

The expectation is that Cobra Kai season 3 will be coming to Netflix “by the end of Summer” after the series co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, was asked the question in a Q&A on Twitter.

You will get Cobra Kai this year. I expect it to be out by the end of the summer. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 2, 2020

Summer doesn’t come to an official end until September 22nd, so at the time of writing there is still a little over 2 months until Cobra Kai is expected to arrive.

At the very least, Cobra Kai will be coming to Netflix in 2020.

Why is it taking so long for Cobra Kai to arrive on Netflix?

There is a lot of work to be done before Cobra Kai releases on Netflix.

Netflix is currently in the process of developing dubs in over 30 different languages for Cobra Kai. As YouTube only previously provided a Hindi dub, Netflix is making sure that every episode of Cobra Kai will be fully accessible to audiences around the world.

Dubbing in over 30 languages takes a significant amount of time, but hopefully, it’ll be done, if not already completed, soon.

Since the news broke that Cobra Kai is moving to Netflix, we’ve learned that there is lots of marketing yet to be done for the series.

Interviews, photoshoots, trailers, and much more will take extensive time to produce. Let’s just hope it’ll be completed by the end of Summer!

When is the first and second season coming to Netflix?

Judging the comments of Jon Hurwitz, we could expect to see the first and second seasons arrive this Summer, but there’s no official confirmation from Netflix yet.

Many are under the assumption that all three seasons of Cobra Kai will arrive on the same date but that might not be the case.

There’s potential that Netflix will drop the first two seasons of Cobra Kai first, and then release the third season soon after.

Allowing subscribers to tune in to the first two seasons first may generate even more anticipation for season 3. Not to mention this would give the production and marketing teams time to complete the finishing touches to the third season.

What to expect from Cobra Kai season 3?

*SEASON 2 SPOILER WARNING*

The future of Cobra Kai

Despite having his student’s best interests at heart, Johnny Lawrence has lost the loyalty of the Cobra Kai students to his former sensei John Kreese. To add insult to injury Kreese has also taken over the ownership of the dojo.

Kreese taking over the ownership of Cobra Kai is bad news for everyone. Many of the dojo’s students hated Miyagi-Do prior to the school fight, and now all of them want nothing more than revenge for what happened to Miguel. With Kreese’s unconventional, and violent methods of tutelage, expect to see even more ruthlessness from the Cobra Kai students.

To win back Cobra Kai, Johnny needs to win back the loyalty of his students. Sadly, it may take Kreese pushing the students to the absolute limit before they realize Johnny is the better sensei.

Will Miguel make a full recovery?

The fight at school between the students of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai ended in tragedy. Many of the students were injured, but none so were worse than what happened to Miguel.

After downing Robby in an epic one on one fight, he had the choice to break the boy’s arm, but choose to show him mercy, just as Sensei Lawrence would have wanted. Sadly for Miguel, Robby didn’t show the same kindness, which is ironic considering the latter is the Miyagi-Do student. Kicking Miguel square in the chest, the young boy fell over the railing, with his back crashing against the stairs handrail.

The last we saw of Miguel was him post-surgery on his neck/back, and unconscious in the hospital.

Assuming he can make a recovery, Miguel will be lucky if he can even walk, let alone take part in Karate once more. Even if Miguel wanted to return to karate, his mother may put a stop to that straight away. At the very least, he won’t be going back to Cobra Kai if she has her way.

The future of Miyagi-Do

Since the return of Cobra Kai a fire has been lit in the belly of Daniel LaRusso. This has lead to him returning to karate and eventually setting up the Miyagi-Do dojo.

Just like Sensei Lawrence, Daniel believes he has had the interest of students at heart, but in reality, his actions have escalated the feud between himself and Cobra Kai. This culminated at the end of the second season when both dojos fought at school, leading to the injuries of multiple students.

Robby gravely injuring Miguel means Daniel has failed as a teacher and mentor to the young man. This may weigh heavily on Daniel, likely making him consider closing the Miyagi-Do dojo.

The dojo has caused lots of friction between his marriage, family, work, and his own well being. Amanda has made it clear that she wants Daniel to stop doing karate but it’s in the best interest of everyone that Miyagi-Do stays open, so it can counter Kreese and his loyal Cobra Kai students.

There’s also the chance that both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai could be banned from the next All Valley tournament for their actions at school.

Will Johnny and Daniel ever become friends?

For a brief moment in the second season, it looked like there was a chance for Johnny and Daniel to become friends. While on their respective dates, and ironically running into each other, there was a lot of playful banter between the pair, and making plenty of jokes.

Johnny will be in serious need of help after the events of season 2, but with Robby nowhere to be found, an injured Sam and Miguel, not to mention Cobra Kai starting the fight at school, Johnny may be the last person Daniel wants to see.

If they can push aside their differences for the sake of their families, and respective dojos, we could actually see the pair become friends. This road may begin if Johnny is willing to learn the philosophy of Miyagi-Do and find some inner peace.

Where is Robby?

After gravely injuring Miguel, Robby didn’t stand around to see the aftermath of his actions. Choosing to run away, we never saw where Robby ended up.

Robby doesn’t have anywhere to go. His mother is in rehab and her apartment is up for eviction. The Russo’s are unlikely to take him back in, his old friends hate him, not to mention he has an extremely poor relationship with his dad.

Johnny was a father figure in Miguel’s life, and the now-former sensei was deeply emotional for what happened to his student. Despite the fact that Robby is his son, he may not take too kindly to seeing the boy arrive on his doorstep, not to mention Johnny lives opposite which may incite even further wrath from Miguel’s mother.

Come season 3 we could see Robby living on the streets, struggling to get by.

Who are the cast members of season 3?

We’ll be seeing plenty of returning faces in the next season of Cobra Kai.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Miguel Diaz Xolo Maridueña Parenthood | Dealin’ with Idiots | Rush Hour Daniel LaRusso Ralph Macchio The Karate Kid | The Outsiders | My Cousin Vinny Johnny Lawrence William Zabka The Karate Kid | Hot Tub Time Machine | Back to School Amanda LaRusso Courtney Henggeler The Big Bang Theory | Mom | Nobody’s Fool Robby Keene Tannar Buchanan Designated Survivor | Grey’s Anatomy | The Fosters Samantha LaRusso Mary Mouser Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children | Son of the Mask | Body of Proof John Kreese Martin Kove The Karate Kid | Rambo: First Blood. part 2 | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Hawk Jacob Bertrand Kirby Buckets | Ready Player One | Rise of the Guardians Aisha Nichole Brown Cobra Kai Demetri Gianni Decenzo 100 Things to Do Before High School | Eagleheart | Saint Francis Moon Hannah Kepple Tell Me Your Secrets | Your Worst Nightmare | The Man Cave Chronicle Carmen Diaz Vanessa Rubio Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Dolly Parton\s Heartstrings | How to be Single Tory Peyton List Bunk’d | 27 Dresses | Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Will we see Ali in season 3?

In the final moments of season 2, Johnny threw his smartphone onto the beach. In the closing moments, many thought it would be Robby trying to get in contact with Johnny, but the big twist was Ali sending a friend request to Johnny on Facebook after he messaged her earlier in the season.

According to the website Murphy’s Multiverse, actress Elisabeth Shue has been seen on set of Cobra Kai and will reportedly be reprising her role as Johnny and Daniel’s childhood sweetheart.

The reappearance of Ali is likely to cause plenty of drama!

How many episodes can we expect from the third season?

We already have confirmation that Cobra Kai will be returning with a further ten episodes.

Each episode will be approximately 30 minutes long, so roughly 5 hours worth of new Cobra Kai to be enjoyed.

Can I stream Cobra Kai in 4K?

Taking into consideration that the first two seasons of Cobra Kai were available to stream in 4K on YouTube, it can be safely assumed that Netflix will have access to the series in 4K as well.

To watch Cobra Kai in 4K on Netflix you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of 25 Mbps.

Will Netflix continue the series beyond season 3?

That is purely reliant on how well the arrival of Cobra Kai on Netflix is. Assuming that millions of subscribers tune in to watch the martial arts drama, and the third season is a success there’s no reason why we can’t see even more seasons in the future.

Are you looking forward to the release of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!