‘Cursed’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Netflix has made its intentions clear that they want to create epic fantasy-dramas that can be loved by subscribers worldwide. Not only do we have The Witcher to enjoy since December 2019 but looking further ahead in 2020 is the arrival of Cursed.

Cursed is an upcoming Netflix Original series based on the illustrated YA novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler. Illustrations were drawn by Frank Miller. Both serve as the writers of the Netflix series and will also serve as executive producers. Directing duties have been split amongst three directors, Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter).

When is the Netflix release date for Cursed?

It has finally been confirmed that Cursed season 1 will be coming to Netflix on July 17th, 2020.

We’ve known for almost a month that the release date could be July 17th, after a fan account helped leak the release date.

After reaching out for more details, the release date was revealed by the Spanish Cosmopolitan.

We previously reported that Cursed would be coming to Netflix in the Spring of 2020 after online suppliers had quoted a Spring 2020 release date on the advertisement of the book for the series adaptation.

What is the plot of Cursed?

The series is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.

Who stars in Cursed?

Confirmed cast members with roles are as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen Heard Them Before? Nimue Katherine Langford Love, Simon | 13 Reasons Why | Knives Out King Arthur Devon Turell Barry | Ophelia | The Professor Merlin Gustaf Skarsgard Vikings | Westworld | The Way Back Rugen The Leper King Ólafur Darri Ólafsson Murder Mystery | Trapped | The Meg Cumber the Ice King Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson Alpha | Atomic Blonde | Game of Thrones Red Spear Bella Dayne Troy: Fall of a City | Sex, Guaranteed | Plebs Bu’Luf Perry Fitzpatrick This Is England ’86 | All the Devil’s Men | Weekender Gawain Matt Stokoe Bodyguard | Jamestown | Misfits Isma Natasha Culzac Men in Black: International | The Strangers | Josse Tobi King Bakare Temple Yeva Olwen Fouéré The Survivalist | Mandy | This Must Be the Place Druna Jennifer Saayeng Summer of Rockets | Vera | Emerald City

Cast Members with unconfirmed roles are as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen Heard Them Before? TBA Sebastian Armesto Harlots | Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides | Marie Antoinette TBA Shalom Brune-Franklin The State | Bad Mothers | Our Girl TBA Emily Coates Flack | Warren | Ackley Bridge TBA Billy Jenkins The Crown | Holmes & Watson | Humans TBA Peter Mullen Ozark | Tyrannosaur | The Magdalene Sisters TBA Lily Newmark Pin Cushion | Juliet, Naked | Sex Education TBA Daniel Sharman Immortals | The Collection | Teen Wolf TBA Catherine Walker A Dark Song | Leap Year | Patrick’s Day TBA Adaku Ononogbo Jessica Jones | Dietland | Shankman’s

Latest Casting News

Perry Fitzpatrick who starred in Weekender, Suspects and This is England ’86 has been cast in #Cursed due out in 2020. pic.twitter.com/vkl16pIxBA — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 16, 2019

So Cursed is based on a comic book?

It’s an Illustrated YA Novel and not a comic book. Frank Miller and author Tom Wheeler collaborated on the project together to tell the story of King Arthur from the point of view of the Lady of the Lake.

The comic was released on October 1st, 2019. The second image was meant to be the first cover but this has now been changed to orange cover on the left below.

Behind the scenes of Cursed

There have been plenty of behind the scenes photos of Cursed.

Where is production up to?

Filming concluded by the end of September 2019, and had been ongoing since March 2019.

Multiple locations were used throughout filming, including Frensham Little Pond in Frensham, Albury Park in Surrey, Bradford-on-Avon, and Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean.

The series has been in a lengthy post-production process, but with the release date expected to drop sometime in the Spring, it should be in the final stages now. We’re expecting to see some promotional material drop soon.

How many episodes will Cursed debut?

It has been confirmed that Cursed will air ten episodes for the first season. This is the typical amount of episodes Netflix orders for Originals.

What are the episode run times?

There’s no confirmation on the run times for episodes of Cursed. It’s a safe bet each episode will be roughly fifty to sixty minutes long.

Episode titles

The episode titles for Cursed have been revealed, we now also know which order the episodes are being released in:

Episode Title Written By 1 Alone Janet Lin 2 Bring Us in Good Ale Tom Wheeler 3 Cursed Tom Wheeler 4 Festa and Moreli William Wheeler 5 Nimue Tom Wheeler 6 Poisons Tom Wheeler 7 Queen of the Fey Robbie Thompson 8 The Joining Leila Gerstein 9 The Red Lake Rachel Shukert 10 The Sacrifice Tom Wheeler

Will Cursed be available to stream in my region?

Cursed is a full Netflix Original, therefore, all regions with access to Netflix will receive the series.

What time will Cursed be available to stream?

All of Netflix’s latest titles are released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. This means that depending on where you are in the world will depend on whether or not new titles arrive in the morning or late in the evening.

If you live in the United Kingdom titles will arrive at 08:00 am whereas in New Zealand new titles drop at 20:00 pm or 21:00 pm depending on the time of year.

The following timetable is a guide for release times around the world:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM Central Standard Time 2:00 AM Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 AM Central European Time 9:00 AM Eastern European Time 10:00 AM India Standard Time 13:30 PM Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM

