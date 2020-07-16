Telemundo & Netflix Renews ‘La Reina Del Sur’ for Season 3

After an eight-year wait between seasons 1 and 2, Netflix and Telemundo have chosen to renew La Reina Del Sur for a third season that’s due to start production in 2021. Here’s when you can expect the series on Netflix and what we know so far.

The news comes from Deadline who reports that Netflix will have continued involvement in the series and will be distributed as a Netflix original outside of the United States.

La Reina Del Sur, as you may know, is an action crime drama that’s the source of the English adaptation Queen of the South where we see a woman returning to Mexico to fight with drug dealers. Kate del Castillo plays in the starring role who was also the lead in Netflix’s Ingobernable (sadly not returning for more seasons at Netflix).

Deadline states that season 3 is “a co-production between Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix; Telemundo holds rights in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, while the streamer airs globally.”

All Netflix regions will likely get La Reina Del Sur at some point but the release time will be dependent on where you live.

Production is due to get underway on season 3 of La Reina Del Sur in early 2021 and we can probably expect it to be available on Netflix around the world at some point in 2021 or 2022 especially if the episode count is above 60 like the previous two seasons.

Season 2 of La Reina Del Sur arrived on Netflix internationally in August 2019, shortly after its finale aired in the US. The US then got season 2 added in November 2019. You can probably expect a similar release pattern for season 3.

Some may be surprised that Netflix continues to have involvement in the show particularly since Telemundo content is now mostly going to be connected to Peacock which is owned by the same parent company as Telemundo.

Are you looking forward to more La Reina Del Sur on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.