‘Cursed’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Everything Else we Know so Far

It was a long and anticipated wait, but the first season of Cursed has finally arrived on Netflix. With the first season firmly binged by many subscribers already, there’s going to be much questioning if we can expect to see a second season anytime soon? Netflix has yet to confirm a second season, but we’ll be keeping track of everything season 2 related for Cursed.

Cursed is a Netflix Original medieval-fantasy series based on the Illustrated Ya novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller.

After the destruction of her village and tribe, Nimue is tasked by her mother to seek the wizard Merlin, and return to him the Sword of Power. The fate of the kingdom rests in her hands, as the evil Red Paladins seeks to destroy all of Fey kind.

Has Netflix renewed Cursed for a second season?

At the time of writing, Cursed has been available to stream on Netflix for little more than a day, which means it’s still too early for Netflix to reveal if the Arthurian drama will be returning.

Netflix has been known to announce renewals early, but only in the rarest of circumstances, such as The Witcher’s renewal before season 1 even arrived.

The first few weeks will be the most important for Cursed as Netflix will be looking at all of the available analytical data for the series.

We can expect to learn more soon!

What to expect from the second season of Cursed?

We have a lot of questions needing to be answered from the second season of Cursed.

Did Nimue survive?

We knew of Nimue’s fate thanks to the season’s opening scene, and it arguably, it wasn’t surprising that Iris dealt Nimue what could be a potential death blow.

This won’t be the end of Nimue by any means, but the second season should see her transition into her role as the fabled Lady of the Lake.

We may also see the true potential of Nimue’s power in season 2. In her grief of Gawain’s death, Nimue tapped into the power of The Hidden once again, sending a magical shockwave that rippled throughout the Pendragon encampment. Just after Nimue was grabbed by the Red Paladins, Gawain’s body was magically surrounded by grass and flowers. Is Gawain about to be resurrected?

Merlin’s power returns

After spending a couple of decades without magic, in his grief and rage at the “death” of Nimue, Merlin wielded the Sword of Power for the first time in years, and as a result, his magical powers returned.

It’s unclear if Merlin needs to be wielding the sword to awaken his magical abilities, or if his magic has now been reawakened upon using the sword.

Regardless, Merlin swore he would never wield the sword again, so when the time comes will Merlin be able to part with it? And, in doing so, will his magical abilities be removed once more.

A Game of Thrones

Excuse the pun, but the obvious backstabbing, underhanded deals, and fight for the Pendragon crown are comparable to another fantasy series.

Uther Pendragon and Cumber the Ice King are yet to lock horns, but neither are in possession of the Sword of Power. By blood, Cumber is the rightful heir, but Uther has proven himself to be a capable, albeit whiney, King.

The Church and the rebel raider faction Red Spear could turn the tide for either king. Much of the next season will see Uther and Cumber come to blows as they each fight for the right to wear the crown.

Will Arthur ever become king?

Naturally, one of the many questions everyone has is whether or not Arthur will eventually become king.

In this tale, Arthur and Morgana are of low birth, which means neither has a valid claim for the crown. We, in fact, may never see Arthur ascend to the throne but Nimue could be wildly influential in making this happen.

Assuming that both Uther and Cumber die, that leaves the crown without a king, which leaves the kingdom in chaos. Already proving himself to be a worthy leader, and champion of the people, this is when Arthur could ascend.

Will Arthur ever be in possession of Excalibur?

The most famous sword in fantasy lore, to wield Excalibur, or in this instance, the Sword of Power, grants the user untold and unparalleled abilities.

Aside from Nimue, Arthur is likely the one to become the wielder of the sword.

Some foreshadowing of this was given by Merlin despite the fact he was placating to Cumber.

Those who chased the sword are doomed to obessesion. But those who are patient who let the sword come to them are the ones with the wisdom to weild it

Arthur did steal the sword, to begin with, but has since redeemed himself, showing next to no interest in taking the sword for himself.

Which cast members will return for Cursed season 2?

We can expect to see the following cast members return for a second season of Cursed:

Role Cast Member Nimue Katherine Langford Arthur Devon Turell Merlin Gustaf Skarsgård Squirrel / Percival Billy Jenkins The Weeping Monk / Lancelot Daniel Sharman Morgana Shalom Brune-Franklin Sister Iris Emily Coates Pym Lily Newmark Red Spear Bella Dayne Kaze Adaku Onomogbo

It’s unclear if Matt Stokoe will reprise his role as Gawain as the character’s ultimate fate is still unclear at this time.

What are the reviews like for Cursed?

Sadly, Cursed has failed to set the world alight.

At the time of writing, Cursed has a poor score of 5.2 out of 10 from users on IMDb.

Metacritic has a score of 57, from 8 critic reviews.

On a positive note, the series has a positive 70% on Rotten Tomatoes but has a poor audience score of only 50%.

Some of the criticism aimed at the series is the poor pacing, overly produced, and the struggle to find new avenues to explore in the latest retelling of an Arthurian adventure.

When could we expect to see a second season of Cursed?

Assuming that the series is to return for a second season, we’d expect to see a significant wait before it arrives on Netflix.

Filming for the first season took place between March and September of 2019, it then took a further 10 months of post-production before Cursed debuted on Netflix.

There’s an extensive amount of time that goes into filming and the post-production of a medieval-fantasy series, so we aren’t expecting to see Cursed return until Spring 2022 at the earliest.

Would you like to see a second season of Cursed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!