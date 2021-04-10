‘Letter for the King’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

It’s been over a year since season 1 of Letter for the King touched down on Netflix and the renewal status of the show is still yet to be announced with it neither currently being renewed or canceled. Here’s the latest on season 2 of Letter for the King.

The Letter for the King is a Netflix Original family adventure series based on the Dutch book De brief voor de Koning by author Tonke Dragt. The novel is one of the most beloved Dutch stories in history and has received numerous reprints over the decades since its first publication in 1962.

The story follows Tiuri, a teenage squire, who answers a call for help that sends him on a perilous mission across the three kingdoms to deliver a secret letter to the King.

Has Netflix renewed The Letter for the King for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 25/03/2020)

Despite quite good initial reception, the show has still yet to be renewed over a year on from its release on Netflix globally on March 30th, 2020.

The only update we’ve had on the status of the show is from DigitalSpy who recently spoke to Thaddea Graham who is now starring in The Irregulars (which is believed to be having a second season).

Speaking to them she revealed that they haven’t heard whether the show is coming back either. Adding to the statement she said:

“I suppose that’s good, that it’s not been an outright no, and I think all of us would go back – I mean, who doesn’t want to go back, and ride horses, and play with swords? I think that would be a lot of fun, and there’s a lot to explore in that world as well.”

The show is notably one of two fantasy series aimed towards younger generations that have both been silent since their release. Cursed is another series that has yet to be announced whether or not it’s returning.

Does the story require a second season?

The end of the first season definitely left the story open for a second.

At the end of the season, Tiuri was successful in his quest to deliver the letter to King Unauwen, revealing the treachery of Prince Viridian. Despite the transformation into the shadow creature by Prince Viridian, he was defeated by Lavinia, revealed to be the prophecied hero.

Upon their return to Dagonaut, Tiuri, Arman, Foldo, and Jussipo’s younger brother Piak were given the honor of becoming fully-fledged knights. As the ceremony drew to a close, and the season, Tiuri noticed the flock of Starlings flying overhead. As the flock flies away, it takes the shape of Prince Viridian’s face, hinting at his survival.

What can we expect from season 2?

In a bait and switch, it was revealed that Tiuri was not the prophecized hero but Lavinia instead. Thanks to her power, she was able to defeat Prince Viridian. Although the Prince has been defeated, it’s more than likely he will return to wreak havoc upon the kingdoms.

If the Prince is to return it will be up to Lavinia to use her power once again to defeat him.

Does Tiuri have dormant magical power?

Despite the bait and switch, there’s still a strong chance that Tiuri has dormant power residing within him. The Eviellan blood that resides in Tiuri’s veins has magical properties and he could use that power to help Lavinia to defeat Prince Viridian once again.

The second season could delve further into any magical potential the young knight may possess.

Iona becomes a Red Rider?

Throughout the first season, the deceiving Iona began a strained friendship with the leader of the Red Riders, Jaro. After her betrayal was revealed, and her subsequent actions against Tiuri, Iona is now on the road with the reluctant Red Rider Jaro.

Iona still has lots to learn but has already proven how talented she is in combat, stealth, and manipulating others. With Jaro taking her under his wing, she’ll become even more ruthless and frightful and can be expected to cause all manner of trouble for our heroes in season 2.

To fit the bill, a wardrobe change may be in store for Iona, donning the red mantle of the Red Riders that drives fear into the hearts of the common folk.

Will the second season cover the second book The Secrets of the Wild Wood?

The Letter for the King is only loosely based on the book De brief voor de Koning, many details from the book were changed for the series adaptation.

It’s more than likely the second season will take some level of inspiration from the second book, but the changes made to the series now means it works as its own stand-alone story and wouldn’t require source material from the second book, The Secrets of the Wild Wood.

When can we expect to see The Letter for the King season 2 on Netflix?

We’re a long way off from the second season being available to stream on Netflix for a multitude of reasons.

Firstly, we’re still waiting on renewal for the series. Secondly, if The Letter for the King is to be renewed there’s the matter of waiting for the second season to be filmed and all of the post-production. Lastly, many of the productions Netflix had ongoing have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but now into 2021, that seems to have resolved.

At the moment, a best-case scenario would likely be a 2022 release but in all honesty, this show looks like it may not get renewed.

Would you like to see a second season of The Letter for the King? Let us know in the comments below!