‘Disenchantment’ Renewed for Final Season at Netflix; Part 5 Releasing in September 2023

Disenchantment is returning for one final installment with ten episodes making up season 5 (or part 5 as it’s labeled on Netflix) coming on September 1st, 2023.

Beginning its run in 2018, Disenchantment is the brainchild of Matt Groening (best known for The Simpsons and the recently revived Futurama) and frequent collaborator Josh Weinstein. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, we’ve followed Bean, Elfo, and Luci take on everything they’ve had thrown at them.

The ending of Disenchantment will make the show Netflix’s third longest-running Netflix Original adult-animation series with 50 episodes in total, only topped by Big Mouth (at 61 episodes and counting) and Bojack Horseman (77 episodes).

Before digging into the final season, here’s the teaser trailer for the final batch of episodes:

A new batch of episodes has been pretty much an open secret since the beginning of the year and if not longer. John Weinstein has regularly updated us throughout the year on the progress of the next batch of episodes on Twitter (or X).

In January 2023, Weinstein posted numerous times that they were deep in post-production, saying, “We’ll be finished in May then it takes a month or so for other things to be done so I’m guessing sometime this summer or after. It’s really good and we’re thinking/hoping fans will be happy.”

What to expect from Disenchantment’s final season?

Netflix has provided a lengthy synopsis giving us an insight into what we can expect from the final season:

“It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

All of the voice cast from prior seasons are set to return, including:

Abbi Jacobson

Eric Andre

Nat Faxon

John DiMaggio

Tress MacNeille

Richard Ayoade

Matt Berry

Noel Fielding

Meredith Hagner

David Herman

Sharon Horgan

Maurice LaMarche

Lucy Montgomery

Billy West

Now, let’s round out our preview for the final season of Disenchantment with your first-look images:

Are you looking forward to the final batch of episodes of Disenchantment? Let us know in the comments.