‘Disenchantment’ Part 5: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Part 4 of Disenchantment is now on Netflix around the globe but sadly, we don’t know whether the show will be returning for a fifth part (or season 5 if you prefer) given the 20-episode order for parts 3 & 4 are now up. Will it return and what can we expect from a new season of Disenchantment? Let’s take a look.

Created by Matt Groening, Disenchantment first premiered on Netflix in August 2018 has now released 40 episodes onto the platform. Each season of Disenchantment is technically 20 episodes that are split into two. Upfront, the series was given a 20 episode order and then another 20 season order which would count as parts 3 and 4.

Part 4 of Disenchantment landed on Netflix globally on February 9th, 2022.

Will Netflix renew Disenchantment for Season 3 / Part 5?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Leaning cancelation but could get a final season.

As we’ve suggested, Disenchantment is now waiting for an official renewal from Netflix after now exhausting the 20 episodes ordered for season 2 (parts 3 & 4).

As per all renewals at Netflix, it’ll come down to performance and the cost-benefit of producing further episodes. If it gets renewed in a similar fashion (which we hope to hear about before the start of Summer 2022) it’ll get an additional 20 episodes meaning there’ll be a part 5 and a part 6 to look forward to.

Season 2 was notably announced a month after part 2 came out.

One good sign for the show’s future is that Bapper Entertainment is still keeping the social media pages for the show very much alive.

Is there enough story for a part 5? Absolutely, as one Redditor notes, part 4 spends most of the time setting up the fifth part, especially after that big ending cliffhanger (more on this in a second). The Redditor went on to say: “Season 4 felt kind of like a set up/exposition for season 5. It feels like a repetition of season 2 but in a better way. Also, I wonder if Bean might have some sort of Elven blood in her due to the magic? Or if it’s part of the curse?”

How well did Disenchantment season 4 perform on Netflix?

We only have two weeks of data from Netflix’s new top 10 data site that provides global hourly data.

Between February 6th and February 20th, the series recorded 29.39 million hours watched before dropping out.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 February 6th, 2022 to February 13th, 2022 17,090,000 9 1 February 13th, 2022 to February 20th, 2022 12,300,000 (-28%) 9 2

Now sadly, we can’t compare this hourly data with previous seasons given that the data doesn’t stretch back to season 3. We can compare it against Big Mouth, a show that is returning for another season. In this instance, season 5 was added on November 5th, 2021.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 October 31st, 2021 to November 7th, 2021 19,570,000 9 1 November 7th, 2021 to November 14th, 2021 25,390,000 (+30%) 5 2 November 14th, 2021 to November 21st, 2021 11,410,000 (-55%) 10 3

Worrying data that we do have is IMDb MovieMeter that suggests that season 4 failed to keep up the same interest as the past two seasons which were basically on par with each other.

IMDb MovieMeter basically tracks traffic to pages on its database (which boasts a

Each dot on the graph below represents a new season released.

What to expect from Disenchantment Part 5

Let’s quickly recaps the events of Disenchantment part 4 before diving into what could be next.

In the final episode, we see Bean confronting a dream-time version of herself before then trying to kill her, possessed, and then having to be saved by Luci. We also see Bean trying to hone her newly acquired electric powers throughout the final episode. After defeating evil bean, Mora and Bean are tossed underwater.

Elsewhere, Zøg and Odval head to Steamland to save Derek and Jasper but that plan doesn’t go entirely right when Zøg gets knocked out.

In the post-credit scene, Dagmar sits at the throne with Satan and Bad Bean’s severed head, then looks at the audience, smiling.

So, part 5 will no doubt see us exploring the relationship developed between Mora and Bean as well as the feud between Bean and Dagmar reaching new heights.

We’ll also likely see Bean develop existing and perhaps even some new powers in new episodes.

As one Redditor writes, he suspects we’ll get to find out exactly what the prophecy asking whether it means “Bean has to relive the original path of the look-alike in the portrait” or “Bean has to re-conquer Dreamland for hell and maybe that’s why Dagmar didn’t want to be the queen of hell originally”.

There are still some questions about the other creatures in Discenchement too after it was revealed all the creatures are the same and that trogs are just elves who drank the goo.

With that said, DigitalSpy suspects we may be nearing an endgame meaning that any future season would be designed to wrap up the story.

If you want more Disenchantment in your life, you can buy *checks notes* hot sauces to enjoy! Flavors include Elfo’s Bum-Bum Sauce, King Zøg’s Honkin’ Sauce, Chazzzzz’s Sizzzzzlin’ Sauce and Tiabeanie’s Terror Sauce.

Would you like to see another season of Disenchantment head to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.